TOMBSTONE —Tombstone High School’s girls tennis team beat St. David 7-2 on Tuesday, April 12 while the boys team fell 9-0.

In the girls match, St. David sophomore Safina Blachly shut out Tombstone’s Skyler Mazzanti 8-0 in No. 1 singles.

At No. 2 singles, Tombstone’s Kiersten Schilling beat Sydney Haynie 8-2.

Tombstone’s Jamora Haynes, Makinzee Meinhardt, Addilyn Thomasson and McKenzie Mazzanti won their singles matches by forfeit.

In doubles, Blachly and Haynie won 8-5 over Skyler Mazzanti and Shilling while Haynes/Meinhardt and McKenzie Mazzanti and Thomasson won their matches by forfeit.

In the boys singles match, St. David’s No. 1 Lorenzo Padian shut out Diego Nunez 8-0, No. 2 Kaden Watts blanked Adam Cloud 8-8 and No. 3 Marek Haynie beat Joseph Valenzuela 8-0.

No. 4 Brayten Trejo of St. David defeated Victor Luna, No. 5 Sammy Judd beat Caleb Russian 8-5 and No. 6 Regan Young topped Joshua Asato 8-0.

In doubles, Padian/Watts defeated Nunez/Cloud 8-0, Trejo/Haynie beat Valenzuel/Luna 8-0 and Young/Judd defeated Russian/Asato 8-6.

Tombstone will be at Pima on Friday before ending its regular season Tuesday at Rio Rico.

St. David concludes its regular season April 19 at Safford.



