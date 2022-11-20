TOMBSTONE — Tombstone High School’s girls basketball team and first-year head coach Thomas Valenzuela were victorious in the season opener Friday, beating the Duncan Wildkats 36-15 at Herman Fischer Gymnasium.
Senior Arceli Blackwell led the Yellow Jackets with nine points. Annie Loreto followed with eight and Rachel Thursby chipped in six.
Julie Jacquay’s bucket 90 seconds into the game gave Tombstone its first points of the season.
Blackwell ended the quarter hitting a pair, which was followed by a 3-pointer giving Tombstone a 17-1 edge.
Duncan cut the lead to 17-7 in the second before baskets by Thursby and Kashari Baker gave the Yellow Jackets a 21-7 lead at the half.
Tombstone outscored Duncan 10-2 in the third taking a comfortable 31-9 lead into the fourth quarter.
After the game Valenzuela said it was nice getting his first win in the season opener.
“I felt we played well as a team tonight especially considering it was our first game,” he said. “We’ve still got a long ways to go but I liked what I saw tonight from them on the court. I liked on defensive play. I felt we were very disciplined on defense, and we limited their touches in the paint. We were forcing them to have to shoot from the outside and I felt we moved the ball in transition very well.”
Tombstone was scheduled to open at Valley Union Nov. 16, but the game was canceled due to administrative issues and will be rescheduled at a later date.
Valenzula said not playing that game was good because it gave him an extra day to work with his team.
“That extra time to prepare for this game was nice,” he said. “Tonight’s win gives us an idea of where we’re heading and what we need to work on.”
Tombstone is off until Monday, Nov. 28, when it hosts Tucson San Miguel. On Wednesday, Nov. 30, Tombstone will be in St. David.
