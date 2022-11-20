TOMBSTONE — Tombstone High School’s girls basketball team and first-year head coach Thomas Valenzuela were victorious in the season opener Friday, beating the Duncan Wildkats 36-15 at Herman Fischer Gymnasium.

Senior Arceli Blackwell led the Yellow Jackets with nine points. Annie Loreto followed with eight and Rachel Thursby chipped in six.

