TOMBSTONE − The last time the Tombstone Yellow Jackets were in the 2A state football playoffs was 2016.
That year Tombstone lost to Benson 63-25 in the opening round.
For the past two years, Tombstone football coach Dominik Bonilla has been grooming his team to return to state.
His first year the Yellow Jackets were 2-8; last year 4-6.
His goal for this season is to go 8-2.
Bonilla, who spent one season at Buena as an assistant coach and is a six-year U.S. military veteran, is the offensive coordinator and quarterback coach.
Assisting him will be JD Downing, who is the defensive coordinator and will coach wide receivers and defensive backs coach. Jim True coaches the offensive line and linebackers and Justin Shook is the defensive line and special teams coach.
“After a couple weeks of mandatory practice, I feel very confident in our capabilities,” Bonilla said. “We have a strong senior and junior class who have matured mentally and physically and will step up for us this year. One weakness I see is our lack of depth, so staying healthy all season long will be very important for us. Our strengths have to be our skill players, I feel we have some of the best skill players in the region.
“Over the summer we completed a long month of June where we had at least one seven-versus-seven event every week. We also had the kids in the weight room five days a week focusing on getting stronger overall. Our attendance was great over the summer, which tells me the kids have bought into the program.”
Quarterbacking the Yellow Jackets for the second consecutive year is junior DJ Elias, a first team all-region honoree last year. As a sophomore Elias was Cochise County’s No. 3 passer behind St. David’s Ryan Gooding and Douglas’ Aiden Rodriguez.
He passed for 1,203 yards, completing 62 of 135 with 15 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He also ran for 541 yards on 79 carries, scoring 10 touchdowns.
“I’m excited for this season,” Elias said. “I really believe we’re going to have good year and make it to the playoffs.”
“DJ has grown mentally and will lead this offense with his many weapons,” Bonilla said. “His offensive line has improved behind our two workhorses, Jacob Wiechelt and Aiden Luna.”
Others Bonilla is expecting big things from this season are Jmiah Wallis, Logan Stevens, brothers Hunter and Andrew Griesemer, and Malachi Keller, last year’s Herald/Review Best of Preps Male Athlete of the Year.
“All these players have proved to be great leaders and players who will lead us in the right direction,” Bonilla said. “Keller will lead our receiving attack followed by Stevens and the Griesemer twins.”
The Grisemers, along with Elias, have been touted by the Tucson media as 2023 Southern Arizona football’s top underclassmen.
“We will run a good mix of run and pass,” Bonilla said. “We like to spread the offense out and keep the defense guessing.
“Our schedule plays into our favor, but we are going to have to win some tough games to get a shot at the playoffs. I feel the strongest team in the region would have to be Willcox, last year’s region champion. They are always a tough opponent year in and year out.”
Tombstone kicks off its season Friday, Aug. 25, at home against Laveen Heritage Academy.
Homecoming will be Friday, Oct. 6, against Tucson Catalina.
“I am beyond excited for game time,” Bonilla said. “I can’t wait to see these kids’ hard work pay off. Again we are going into this season a lot stronger, faster and in a lot better shape, which will help us pull off close games.
“I am just blessed to be returning as the head football coach for Tombstone High School. I am blessed to have athletes who believe in me and the coaching staff. We have a great group of kids, and I can’t wait for them to showcase their talents on Friday nights.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.