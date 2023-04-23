Tombstone High School baseball pitchers Gabe Garcia and Ulysis Westover combined for a one-hit 20-0 shutout of the 1A Patagonia Lobos Thursday at Patagonia High School.
Each pitcher went two innings, striking out seven and walking one.
Miles McClain’s run off a Ty Adams ground out gave the Yellow Jackets a 1-0 lead.
Tombstone erupted for nine runs in the top of the second, taking advantage of four hits, four walks and two errors. Garcia hit a two-run double, scoring McClain and DJ Elias and Andrew Griesemer’s three-run triple later in the inning scored Adams, Canez and Garcia, extending Tombstone’s lead to 9-0. Griesemer’s run later in the inning gave the Yellow Jackets a 10-0 lead.
Tombstone added six additional runs in the top of the third followed by four in the fourth. McClain and Westover each had two-run doubles in the third inning and Griesemer an RBI single in the third followed by a two-run double in the fourth which extended the Yellow Jackets lead to 19-0. Trey Franklin’s RBI single scored Griesemer, giving Tombstone its 20-0 lead.
The Yellow Jackets had 13 hits and 18 RBIs. Griesemer was 3-for-4, scored two runs and had seven RBIs. McClain was 3-for-4 with four runs scored and two RBIs, Elias 1-for-2 with two runs scored and an RBI and Garcia and Westover each were 1-for-2 with a run scored and two RBIs. Franklin was 1-for-2 with an RBI.
Tombstone, 15-7 overall, closes out its regular season Monday at home against Bisbee. Game time is 4 p.m.
