Tombstone's basketball opener with VU canceled By Bruce Whetten bruce.whetten@myheraldreview.com Nov 18, 2022

Tombstone High School's boys and girls basketball season opener with the Valley Union Blue Devils was canceled hours before tipoff Wednesday, Nov. 16.

Attempts to contact officials at Tombstone High School to find out why the game was canceled have been unsuccessful.

In a Facebook post Tombstone High School confirmed the games were canceled and that they will be rescheduled at a later date.

It also announced that the Yellow Jackets were still going to practice at their regularly scheduled times Wednesday.

Tombstone is scheduled to host Duncan Friday in its home opener. The girls varsity is scheduled to play at 4 p.m. followed by the boys varsity at 5:30.

As of press time Thursday those games will still listed on the school's calendar and AIA365.com to be played as scheduled.
