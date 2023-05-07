Tombstone High School senior Cesar Canez pitched a complete game two-hit shutout against the Tempe Prep Academy Knights, leading the Yellow Jackets to a 10-0 win in the first round of the 2A state baseball playoffs Friday at the Goodyear Baseball Complex.

The win advanced the Yellow Jackets to the state quarterfinals where they faced the Phoenix Horizon Honors Eagles on Saturday. Results from that game were not available at press time.

