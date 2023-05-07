Tombstone High School senior Cesar Canez pitched a complete game two-hit shutout against the Tempe Prep Academy Knights, leading the Yellow Jackets to a 10-0 win in the first round of the 2A state baseball playoffs Friday at the Goodyear Baseball Complex.
The win advanced the Yellow Jackets to the state quarterfinals where they faced the Phoenix Horizon Honors Eagles on Saturday. Results from that game were not available at press time.
In the opening round win the Yellow Jackets scored at least one run in every inning of the five-inning game.
Tombstone began by scoring twice in the bottom of the first, the first run coming when Ty Adams scored when junior Gabe Garcia doubled. Garcia later scored on a passed ball, making the score 2-0.
Tombstone scored four runs in the second extending its lead to 6-0. Maurice Alvarez’s run in the second extended the Yellow Jackets lead to 3-0. Miguel Rincon scored on an error and Garcia’s hit to center field was misplayed, allowing Adams and Miles McClain to score.
After scoring once in the third and twice in the fourth, Tombstone needed just one run in the bottom of the fifth to end the game via the 10-run rule.
Adams’ single scored Rincon with that run, allowing the Yellow Jackets to advance.
Adams hit 3-for-4 this game, scored two runs and had an RBI, Garcia was 3-for-3 with two runs scored and an RBI and Rincon was 1-for-2 with two runs scored and an RBI.
