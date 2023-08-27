TOMBSTONE— Tombstone fans saw they have something to be excited about this football season as junior quarterback DJ Elias ran for two touchdowns and passed for three to senior Malachi Keller in the Yellow Jackets’ 47-26 win Friday over the Laveen Heritage Academy Heroes at Mike Hayhurst Field.

This game took 3½ hours to complete due to the number of penalties and injuries. Play was halted for close to 30 minutes in the fourth when Heritage Academy’s Kyri Lewis was injured and transported from the field via ambulance where he was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

