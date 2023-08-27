TOMBSTONE— Tombstone fans saw they have something to be excited about this football season as junior quarterback DJ Elias ran for two touchdowns and passed for three to senior Malachi Keller in the Yellow Jackets’ 47-26 win Friday over the Laveen Heritage Academy Heroes at Mike Hayhurst Field.
This game took 3½ hours to complete due to the number of penalties and injuries. Play was halted for close to 30 minutes in the fourth when Heritage Academy’s Kyri Lewis was injured and transported from the field via ambulance where he was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.
Elias got Tombstone on the scoreboard the second possession of the first quarter, scoring from 6 yards out. Keller’s extra point gave the Yellow Jackets a 7-0 lead.
After forcing Heritage Academy to turn the ball over on downs on the ensuing possession, Elias hit Keller for a 35-yard TD pass, extending Tombstone’s lead to 14-0.
Heritage responded with back-to-back scores. Both 2-point conversions were stopped short of the goal line, making the score 14-12.
In the second quarter Elias and Keller connected on TD passes of 39 and 37 yards, extending the Yellow Jackets’ lead to 27-18 at the half.
Heritage Academy scored on the opening drive of the third quarter and this time successfully ran in the 2-point conversion, narrowing Tombstone’s lead to 27-26.
The Yellow Jackets responded on the ensuing possession when junior Sebastian Jones scored on a 13-yard TD run, followed by Elias’ 15-yard TD scamper later in the quarter, putting Tombstone ahead 40-26.
Tombstone had the ball and was driving when Lewis’ injury occurred in the fourth. When play resumed the Yellow Jackets continued driving. Junior Hunter Griesemer scored on a 2-yard run. Keller’s extra point made the score 47-26.
Tombstone ran for 290 yards and passed for 151. Elias had 118 yards rushing and 151 passing. Keller had 92 yards receiving and 11 yards rushing. Jones had 10 carries for 71 yards and a score, Hunter Griesemer had seven carries for 79 yards and a score, Andrew Griesemer had two receptions for 37 yards, Logan Stevens had two receptions for 21 yards and Adrian Torres had three carries for 12 yards.
Tombstone coach Dominik Bonilla admitted a win is a win and he’ll take it, but he saw a lot of things his players need to work on and improve upon if they are going to have a successful season.
“I liked our energy tonight,” he said. “Too many penalties, we put the ball on the ground way too much, penalties hurt us but I’m proud of the guys. They fought and did just enough the second half to get us out of here with the win.”
Bonilla said he believes the Elias-to-Keller passing connection may have sent a message that this duo is dangerous, and Elias is just as dangerous on the ground.
“In all honesty I don’t think there will be many teams that can stop those two,” Bonilla said. The connection those two have is insanely incredible. They’re going to be two of the best athletes in the region. They have a lot better chemistry this year.”
Next up for the Yellow Jackets is a road trip to San Carlos for a game with the Braves, who were shut out 40-0 Friday by Whitman Mountainside High School.
“We knew this game was really important for us to start the season on the right foot,” Bonilla said. “It may not have been pretty but we’ll get better.”
