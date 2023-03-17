TOMBSTONE — Tombstone baseball pitchers DJ Elias and Miles McClain hurled a two-hit. four-inning shutout at the Tucson Santa Rita Eagles Tuesday, March 14, in the Yellow Jackets 22-0 2A East Region win.

It was the first region win and the fourth straight for the Yellow Jackets, who are coming off a three-win championship performance at the Cobre Invitational last weekend in New Mexico.

