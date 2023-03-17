TOMBSTONE — Tombstone baseball pitchers DJ Elias and Miles McClain hurled a two-hit. four-inning shutout at the Tucson Santa Rita Eagles Tuesday, March 14, in the Yellow Jackets 22-0 2A East Region win.
It was the first region win and the fourth straight for the Yellow Jackets, who are coming off a three-win championship performance at the Cobre Invitational last weekend in New Mexico.
Tombstone scored six runs in the bottom of the first off three errors, two walks, a two-run double by Ty Adams and a RBI double by Gabe Garcia for a 6-0 lead.
The Yellow Jackets added seven more runs in the second inning. Adams led off the inning with a triple. He later scored on a balk. McClain had an RBI single, Elias an RBI walk, and Trey Franklin drove in two runs as Tombstone increased its lead to 13-0.
A nine-run third inning gave Tombstone its 22-0 lead. Brody Franklin had an RBI single and later scored on a two-run single by Ty Montgomery. Trey Franklin’s inside the park home run gave the Yellow Jackets an 18-0 lead with no outs.
According to MaxPreps, Santa Rita commited seven errors.
Elias and McClain struck out 10 and walked two.
Tombstone had 13 hits and 16 RBIs. The Yellow Jackets also walked seven times.
Elias was 2-for-4 for Tombstone, scored three runs and had an RBI; Montgomery was 2-for-3 with a run scored and two RBIs; Adams was 2-for-2 with two runs scored and two RBIs; Trey Franklin was 2-for-3 with a run scored and three RBIs; Gabe Garcia was 1-for-2 with a run scored and an RBI; Brendan Caballero was 1-for-2 with a run scored and an RBI; Brody Franklin was 1-for-1, scored a run and had two RBIs, Ulysses Westover was 1-for-1, scored a run and had two RBIs; and McClain was 1-for-4, scored three runs and had an RBI.
Tombstone, 6-5 overall, 1-2 in the region, was at Morenci Thursday for a region game against the Wildcats, 3-4-1 overall, 2-0 in region.
