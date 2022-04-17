PIMA − Two days after suffering its first loss of the season and having a 12-match winning streak snapped in the process, Tombstone High School’s girls tennis team bounced back with a 8-1 win over the Pima Roughriders Friday.
While the Tombstone girls were winning, the Tombstone boys team suffered its fourth consecutive, falling to Pima 6-3.
In the girls singles. Tombstone No. 1 Skyler Mazzanti won 6-1, 6-1; No. 2 Kiersten Schilling won 6-2, 6-4; No. 3 Jamora Haynes lost 6-3, 6-4; No. 4 Makinzee Meinhardt won a 6-1, 6-1; and No. 5 Addilyn Thomasson and No. 6 McKenzie Mazzanti each won 6-0, 6-0.
In doubles, Skyler Mazzanti and Shilling won 8-2, Haynes/Meinhardt won 8-1 and McKenzie Mazzanti and Thomasson won 8-0.
In boys singles, Tombstone No. 1 Diego Nunez lost 6-2, 6-2; No. 2 Adam Cloud lost 6-2, 6-0; No. 3 Joseph Valenzuela lost 6-2, 6-1; No. 4 Victor Luna won 6-2, 6-2; No. 5 Caleb Russian lost 6-3, 6-0; and No. 6 Joshua Asato won by forfeit 1-0.
In doubles, Nunez/Cloud lost 8-1, Valenzuela/Luna won by forfeit and Russian/Asato lost 8-3.
On Wednesday, April 13, both Tombstone squads were shut out by an upper division Sahuarita team that is 10-2.
Tombstone tennis concludes its regular season Tuesday at Rio Rico. State pairings will be announced later next week. State team play begins April 26, singles and doubles play begins April 29.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.