Tombstone High School’s girls tennis team played four matches in four days last week and won all four, extending its winning streak to eight with one match remaining in the regular season.
The Tombstone boys went 2-2 in their matches.
On Friday, April 14, the Yellow Jackets girls beat Morenci 8-1 while the boys lost 9-0.
On Thursday, April 13 the Tombstone girls defeated the Tucson Desert Christian Eagles 6-3 while the Tombstone boys fell 6-3. On Wednesday, April 12, both Tombstone squads edged Rio Rico 5-4 and on Tuesday, April 11, the Tombstone girls shut out the Tucson Lourdes Catholic Warriors 9-0 while the boys won 8-1.
In the win over Morenci, senior Skyler Mazzanti was a 8-4 winner in No. 1 singles.
Junior Jamora Haynes was a 9-7 winner at No. 2 singles; junior Makinzee Meinhardt was a 8-1 winner at No. 3 singles; McKenzie Mazzanti was an 8-2 winner at No. 4 singles; freshman Abigail Satterfield won her No. 5 singles match 8-0 and junior Rose Spoto was a 1-0 winner at No. 6 singles.
Tombstone’s lone loss of the match came in No. 1 doubles when Haynes and Meinhardt were defeated 8-5; the Mazzanti sisters won their doubles match 8-2 and Spoto and Satterfield were winners by forfeit.
In the win over Desert Christian, the match winners for Tombstone were Skyler and McKenzie Mazzanti, Meinhardt and Spoto. Haynes and Satterfield lost their singles matches.
In doubles, Haynes and Meinhardt were 8-4 winners; the Mazzanti sisters 8-5 winners; and Satterfield and McKenzie Mazzanti, who had previously played doubles with her sister, lost 8-3.
The match with Rio Rico was much more challenging. Syler Mazzanti, Haynes and Meinhardt won their No. 1, No. 2 and No. 3 singles matches by scores of 6-1, 6-1; 6-3, 6-1; and 6-0, 7-5.
Dystiny Dyson, at No. 4 singles; McKenzie Mazzanti at No. 5 singles and Satterfield at No. 6 singles fell by scores of 6-2, 6-1; 6-3, 6-5; and 6-3, 3-0.
In doubles, Haynes and Meinhardt won their doubles match 8-3; Skyler Mazzanti and Dyson were 8-5 winners and Satterfield and McKenzie Mazzanti were defeated 8-3.
The Tombstone girls improved to 9-3 overall, 7-3 in their division and 5-0 in their section.
The Yellow Jackets’ last regular season match before the playoffs will take place on Tuesday, April 18, at the Tucson Gregory School.
In the boys match against Morenci, Tombstone’s Adam Cloud was beat 8-3 at No. 1 singles; Caleb Russian lost 8-1 at No. 2 singles; Joshua and Kyle Asato, playing at No. 3 and No. 4 winners were defeated 8-2 and 7-0.
Cloud and Joshua Asato lost in doubles 8-0 and Russian and Kyle Asato fell 9-7.
Against Desert Christian the Yellow Jackets’ wins came at No. 2 singles where Russian was a 6-4, 7-5 winner and in doubles where Tombstone’s Joshua Asato and Cloud (8-6) and Russian and Asato (8-5) won.
Cloud and Joshua and Kyle Asato lost their singles matches. Tombstone forfeited its No. 5 and No. 6 singles matches and No. 3 doubles.
In the win over Rio Rico, Cloud won his singles match 6-4, 6-3; Russian was a 4-6, 6-4, 11-9 winner at No. 2 singles; and Joshua Asato was a 6-4, 6-1 winner at No. 3 singles. Kyle Asato lost in singles 6-0, 6-1.
In doubles Cloud and Joshua Asato were 8-3 winners and Russian and Kyle Asato were 8-5 winners.
The Tombstone boys, 6-6 overall, 5-5 in the division and 3-2 in their section, will close out their regular season Tuesday, April 18, at the Tucson Gregory School.
