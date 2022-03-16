Purchase Access

TUCSON − Tombstone’s girls tennis team won its third straight match of the season and remains unbeaten after shutting out the Nogales Lourdes Catholic Warriors 9-0 March 10.

Juniors Skyler Mazzanti and Kiersten Schilling, playing No. 1 and No. 2 singles, won their matches 8-0. Abbie Thomasson at No. 3 singles won her match 8-2.

Juniors Jamora Hayes, Makinzee Meinhardt, Addilynn Thomasson and freshman McKenzie Mazzanti won their singles matches by forfeit.

In doubles, Hayes and Meinhardt played No. 1 and won 8-2 while the other two doubles teams won by forfeit.

The Tombstone boys won their first match of the season beating Lourdes Catholic 9-0.

Diego Nunez, No. 1 singles, was an 8-2 winner while Adam Douglas posted an 8-1 win at No. 2.

Joseph Valenzuela was an 8-1 winner at No. 3 singles.

Caleb Russian, Joshua Asato and Victor Luna won their singles matches by forfeit.

In doubles Douglas and Nunez were 8-0 winners while Russian-Valenzuela and Asato-Logan Sealey won their doubles matches by forfeit.

Tombstone is at Valley Union March 17 and host the Blue Devils March 22.

