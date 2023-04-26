Tombstone’s Kayla Gross hurls second no-hitter

Tombstone's Kayla Gross hurled her second no-hitter and Cochise County's 12th this season on Saturday, April 22, in the Yellow Jackets' 22-1 win over the Tucson San Miguel Vipers.

 Bruce Whetten Herald/Review

Tombstone High School sophomore Kyla Gross pitched her second no-hitter — the 12th by Cochise County teams this season — on Saturday, April 22, leading her Yellow Jackets softball team to a 22-1 win over the Tucson San Miguel Vipers at Tombstone High School.

Gross faced 15 batters in four innings, allowed one run, no hits, struck out 11 and walked four.

