Tombstone’s Kayla Gross hurls second no-hitter

Tombstone High School sophomore Kyla Gross pitched her second no-hitter — the 12th by Cochise County teams this season — on Saturday, April 22, leading her Yellow Jackets softball team to a 22-1 win over the Tucson San Miguel Vipers at Tombstone High School.
Gross faced 15 batters in four innings, allowed one run, no hits, struck out 11 and walked four.
San Miguel’s lone run came in the top of the first inning when Gross walked the leadoff batter. While striking out the next two batters the batter who had walked advanced to third base and later stole home, giving the Vipers a brief 1-0 lead.
Four straight walks followed by an error and a dropped third strike and two more walks allowed Tombstone to rally for seven runs. The Yellow Jackets’ first hit of the game didn’t come until Liliana Garcia, the 11th batter of the inning who had walked earlier in the inning, singled.
Tombstone tacked on eight additional runs in the second inning and six more in the third.
The Yellow Jackets had seven hits but had 15 walks and were aided by six San Miguel errors.
Sophomore Brianna True hit 3-for-3 scored two runs and had three RBIs and Gross was 2-for-3 with two runs scored and two RBIs. Garcia was 1-for-1, scored one run but walked three times. Ella Hagenah was 1-for-3 with three runs scored.
