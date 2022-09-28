TOMBSTONE — Tombstone High School’s volleyball team is experiencing things it had never experienced before, like being in first place in the 2A East Region while sporting an eight-match winning streak, thanks in part to senior Kiersten Schilling, who is doing all that she can to make sure her final season is a memorable one.

For the first time since anyone can remember, the Yellow Jackets are 4-0 in conference and region and 8-1 overall, a half game up on Morenci in the 2A East, which they still have a home and home series scheduled with in October.

