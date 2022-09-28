TOMBSTONE — Tombstone High School’s volleyball team is experiencing things it had never experienced before, like being in first place in the 2A East Region while sporting an eight-match winning streak, thanks in part to senior Kiersten Schilling, who is doing all that she can to make sure her final season is a memorable one.
For the first time since anyone can remember, the Yellow Jackets are 4-0 in conference and region and 8-1 overall, a half game up on Morenci in the 2A East, which they still have a home and home series scheduled with in October.
Tombstone was swept 3-0 by St. David in its season opener in August and won three matches last week, extending its win streak to eight.
The Yellow Jackets competed in the Flowing Wells volleyball tournament in Tucson, finishing in second place, losing to Tucson Sahuaro 2-1 in the finals. Throughout the tournament Tombstone beat 4A schools Douglas, Tucson Pueblo, Nogales and Flowing Wells, losing to Sahuarita in pool play. The Yellow Jackets went 4-2 in the tournament, which the Arizona Interscholastic Association does not count in the overall record.
Two nights later Tombstone was at Pima, typically a tough place to play. The Yellow Jackets dropped the first two sets 25-19, 25-16 before coming back to win three straight sets and the match 3-2.
Throughout the winning streak, Schilling, a team captain, has been doing her part to keep everyone on her team focused and confident.
In the three wins last week over Tucson Palo Verde, Willcox and Tucson Santa Rita the THS power hitter had 20 kills, giving her 84 for the season, tops in the 2A East and 314 kills her sophomore, junior and senior years.
“I had no idea I had that many kills,” Schilling said. “That’s really exciting.”
She noted there is a difference this year.
“We have really great chemistry, which is really nice to see,” she said. “That was something we struggled with last year. We didn’t communicate nearly as well. We‘re more tight-knit and family-like now. We talk each other through mistakes, there’s a lot less snapping at each other. I feel that’s been the biggest change.”
Schilling said the overall team attitude from last year to this year has improved, one of the reasons they are enjoying the success they are having.
“Our setter, Hannah (Humphrey), has improved so much,” Schilling said. “She’s getting the hitters on the team the ball exactly where they want it. Her placement has been beautiful. This team is doing so well right now and achieving what I had wanted ever since I first got here. Watching all those years of hard work come to fruition is so exciting. I can’t ever remember us being in first place. This is so exciting. We just need to keep it up. I think we will.”
For the past two years Schilling has had the opportunity to play alongside her sister, Julia, who is talented and just as competitive as she is.
“She has really stepped up her game this year as well,” Schilling said. “She’s another one of the reasons we are on this roll. Having her on the court with me has been a lot of fun; something I’m glad I’m getting to experience. We know how each other plays and thinks.”
Schilling is hoping to study education and play collegiate volleyball once she graduates.
“I know I can play at the next level,” she said. “I’m hoping some school will give me an opportunity to show them what I can do.”
Schilling has played for Dan Romero, Tombstone’s volleyball coach, all four years she’s been in high school. Romero is also her tennis coach.
“That man is like my school father,” she said. “He has literally given me the shirt off his back. He feeds me all the time. He’s such a good coach.”
Schilling’s current favorite class is her culinary class where she gets to cook and, of course, eat.
“I really like shrimp alfredo,” she said. “In my culinary class right now one of the assignments is to come up with a signature recipe. Mine is Cajun shrimp alfredo. I’m working on that right now. It tastes so good. I don’t even want to know how many calories there are in there. That wouldn’t stop me, I’d still eat it.”
The THS senior said the idea of possibly hosting a state playoff game has her and her team excited but at the same time they know there is a lot of volleyball to play.
“This team has so much potential,” Schilling said. “I really think we can make it to state.”
Romero said having her on the team and watching her grow and mature has been special.
“I still remember the day she came out as a freshman,” she said. “She’s been a varsity player for us all four years. She’s been a big part of this team. She is 100% committed to doing whatever it takes to get better. She brings a lot of positive energy. She knows how to motivate and encourage the other girls to work hard. She’s been a captain three of the four years she’s been here.”
Romero described Schilling as smart and intelligent, adding “she’s got a great view of the world.”
Romero knows next year she won’t be there and so for now, he’s just enjoying watching her and her teammates have some fun and enjoy their success on the court.
“She’s like a diamond in the rough,” he said. “She can definitely play at the next level. We just need to find a school who is willing to give her the opportunity.”
