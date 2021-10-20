TOMBSTONE — Kiersten Schilling, a junior volleyball player and captain of the Tombstone Yellow Jackets’ team, is motivated to compete athletically because of the many pathways sports has taken her.
“I’ve been passionate about sports for a long time,” Schilling said. “Sports have never let me down. I love to see the physical and mental growth it brings — and with the help of great coaches, I’ve been able to keep getting stronger. Competing athletically is a way of getting feelings out by doing something productive.”
Tombstone coach Dan Romero sees the positive approach Schilling brings to her sports and her schoolwork.
“Kiersten has a strong work ethic that carries over to sports and school,” her said. “She is very coachable; she is always learning and willing to learn. She is a great team captain who keeps everyone on schedule, not only in games but in practices. She gets along with everyone. She represents Tombstone well.”
Schilling has been a three-sport athlete since she started competing in sixth grade. In middle school she competed in volleyball, basketball, and track and field (shot put and discus) but when she entered Tombstone High School, tennis took the place of track and field.
As a three-sport athlete, Schilling understands the challenges and expectations.
“Most high school athletes have a lot going on in their lives,” she said. “Athletes need to keep their grades up to be able to compete; they are expected to perform on the court; and they have family responsibilities. It’s all about time management. A good athlete has to be mentally tough and often fight through adversity. They need to persevere.”
These three areas — athletics, school, and family — are important parts of her life.
Schilling takes her responsibilities as a student athlete with great dedication, knowing that the example she sets will benefit not only her but her teammates and classmates. She sets her goals high, and with those high goals she has been on the school’s honor roll since her freshman year. Three of her classes — culinary, where she is learning not only how to cook but also leadership skills; honors English III; and weight training, where she and her friends continually push each other to get better — show her willingness to be the best student she can be. In addition, Kiersten is a member of the school’s Family, Career and Community Leaders of America.
Her free time has her doing a variety of different activities — making candles, playing the piano, outdoor activities and club volleyball.
Schilling has received awards for her talents on all three of the courts she competes on. Her freshman year she was selected as her team’s most improved volleyball player and received all-region basketball honorable mention; her sophomore year she was all-region first team volleyball and basketball and her tennis team won the regional title.
As Schilling reflects on her school and athletic accomplishments, she is aware of the many people who have helped her along her path. One of those who she looks up to is her mother, Heather.
“My mom is incredibly strong; she is always gracious and kind,” the Tombstone junior said. “She played sports and coached so she has a good perspective and a good insight to helping me grow.”
Equally, her mother sees the determination in her daughter to grow as an athlete and an individual.
“Kiersten is very tenacious; she gives it her all when she steps on the court,” Heather said. “She takes the responsibility of being the volleyball team captain very seriously and not lightly — it’s a good growing opportunity for her. She loves all sports but especially volleyball.
“She has a big heart; she thinks a lot about the future and what she wants to do. She is constantly reaching out for advice from us, her coaches and her teachers; she absorbs the advice she gets to make good decisions. She knows whose advice to value and takes that advice well. She is starting to apply the lessons she learns in sports and through competition to life in general.”
Schilling’s goal after high school is to become an elementary school or economics teacher and a volleyball coach; she may even decide to compete athletically at the collegiate level.
Currently, however, she is enjoying playing volleyball with her teammates and especially her younger sister, Julia, a freshman.
“I love my sister (Julia) to death; she is super fun and a blast to be around,” Schilling said. “She is incredibly reliable. I really enjoy spending quality time and practicing with her. Her skill level in volleyball is really growing.”
Schilling is the daughter of Andrew Schilling, Heather Schilling and stepfather Mike Estrada.
