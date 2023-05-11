Tombstone High School junior Malachi Keller has a desire to be the best at no matter what he does.
It was that passion, that drive, that fueled Malachi to winning the state high jump championship Saturday in the Arizona Interscholastic Association Division V State Track and Field Championships that were held May 5-6 at Mesa Community College.
Keller scratched on his first two high jump attempts at the state meet before clearing 6’4” on his third and final attempt. He then had to sit back and wait several more jumpers to see if it was enough for him to win the state championship. Fortunately, it was as Keller beat Round Valley’s Aaron Merrill, who came in second, by two inches.
According to Tombstone’s track coach Jake Winslow Keller’s state title was Tombstone’s first in track since 2012. In 2010 Tombstone had three state champions and won the state title that year as a team.
Keller said winning state feels good and he’s happy he had the opportunity to compete at state, but he admits there is room for improvement. He said the competition at state was tough and he was stressing which led to him scratching on his first two attempts.
“I just stayed focused and cleared my last jump,” he said. “It was a big meet; there were a lot of people there. I just wanted to go out there and do my best.”
Keller has been invited back to Mesa this weekend to compete in the state open track meet where he will compete against state champions from the other four divisions.
Malachi’s high jump height would have won the state title at both the Division III and Division IV meets. Only the Division II state champion had a higher jump of 6’6” which is actually Keller’s personal best which came March 10 at the Safford Invitational.
“I’m looking forward to going back and competing,” Keller said. “A lot of those guys are my friends. I’m looking forward to competing against the best.”
According to Malachi’s track coach Jake Winslow, the Tombstone high jump record belongs to Randall Forrest who jumped 6’7¼” in 1981. Breaking that record is Keller’s goal for what will be his final season at Tombstone.
Malachi was actually a triple medalist at state this year finishing fourth in both the long and triple jumps with distances of 20’9” in the long jump and 41’4” in the triple.
“I am extremely proud of Malachi,” the coach said. “To watch his growth as an athlete and as a young man has been remarkable. Looking back over my career (Malachi) has a competitive edge I don’t think I’ve ever seen before. I’ve had some great athletes that have come through Tombstone. He ran into some issues the other night during the high jump. But the way he fought through it and persevered and to in the end come out on top was incredible.
“His hard work, his determination, his ability to analyze and break down the high jump has been incredible. He’s worked really hard; he’s dedicated himself to the weight room. He dedicated himself to learning his craft. He’s a leader amongst his teammates. He’s helped foster an atmosphere where he and his teammates help each other. He’s a leader by example.”
Winslow says Keller wants to be great and it shows in his work ethic.
“He doesn’t want to just be the best around here,” the coach said. “He wants to be the overall best. As of today, he’s the second-best high jumper in school history. He’s a special athlete. He has left his mark. I’m excited to see what he’s going to do in the future. He’s extremely driven.”
Keller is quick to give praise back to his coach saying he would not have been able to accomplish what he did this season had it not been for Winslow.
Prior to enrolling at Tombstone as a sophomore, Keller ran track as a freshman in Glenwood City, Wisconsin.
“I didn’t have a high jump coach my freshman year, so YouTube was my coach,” he said. “I watched a lot of videos. I really liked jumping. It felt like I was flying. I went to state there my freshman year and I got eighth (place).”
When Malachi first arrived at Tombstone his long legs and slenderness caught the attention of Winslow who was elated to learn this athlete was a track athlete.
“He looked like he was a jumper,” the coach said.
For the past two years Malachi has played football, basketball and run track at Tombstone. In football this past season, he was awarded first team all-region honors. In basketball he received honorable mention honors.
He admits juggling school and sports has been stressful at times but his grades are improving in addition to his accomplishments both on the court and on the field.
Keller says he enjoys competing in sports and understands his future collegiately will more than likely be in track starting out more than likely at a junior college and working his way up from there.
“I’m keeping my options open right now,” he said. “I’d like to have some choices to pick from. I want to do the best I can as an athlete and a person and study the game and school.”
Malachi’s favorite class at Tombstone is Agriculture Science, taught by Ms. Preslee Rush, and his favorite food is his mom’s macaroni crunch, which is macaroni topped with Cheez-Its.
He says his junior year has been rewarding, but it has also fueled his desire to be even better his senior year.
