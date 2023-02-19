TOMBSTONE — Tombstone High School senior Isaac Villalobos has been playing high school football only for two years.
But the fact he is 6-foot-6, 270 pounds, and has shown tremendous improvement those two years helped him receive a partial scholarship to Ottawa University, a National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics school in Surprise.
On Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14, in front of a small group of family, friends, teammates and coaches assembled at Tombstone High School, Villalobos signed his letter of intent.
“I really like the school,” Villalobos said. “I think it’s a good fit for me. I’m looking forward to getting over there and practicing with my new teammates. This is a once in a lifetime thing. Not many athletes can do this.”
Since Villalobos’ scholarship is partial, he will need to finance the rest his first year. But as he continues to grow, develop and contribute, the amount of his scholarship could increase.
Villalobos has always liked football but never really had a desire to play until his junior year when he decided to play for Dominik Bonilla and his line coach Jim True.
“Coach Bonilla fueled my fire,” Villalobos said. “He gave me everything I needed.”
Villalobos takes pride in knowing that he’s setting an example for other Tombstone athletes who have a desire to compete at the collegiate level.
THS alumni Joel and Zeke Esparza play baseball for Ottawa.
Villalobos’ parents, Michael and Angela Villalobos, are proud of their son and what he’s accomplished.
“He’s big and he’s fast,” Michael said. ”I’m really happy he’s being given this opportunity. I know he’ll make the most of it.”
“He’s all heart,” Angela added. “He’s totally dedicated no matter what he does. He’s 100% heart and his size really helps.”
Angela takes comfort in knowing that Ottawa is a private Baptist University that truly cares about its athletes.
“The way Ottawa has their classes structured their students will graduate with a bachelor’s degree in two and a half years and with a master’s degree their fourth year,” she said. “They give them so much structure and support, so not only do they have a lighter load during the season but during the offseason they get mentoring and tutoring. They’re just very supportive.”
She said the student-to-teacher ratio is 14 to 1 so the classes are smaller, similar to Tombstone.
Villalobos is Bonilla’s first college commit as a head coach.
“I told him it’s a big milestone and to take advantage of it and be the best he can be up there at Ottawa,” Bonilla said. “He was brand new his junior year when I got him. He’s had a lot of eyes on him since.”
Bonilla says Villalobos is still young (17) and has a lot to learn about the game.
“His growth is tremendous, his footwork has gotten way better, he’s gotten stronger, he’s gotten better in the classroom, but he still has a lot of room to grow,” he said. “I hope he takes every advantage he can while he’s up there.”
“We’re very proud of Isaac and happy he’s getting this opportunity,” Tombstone Athletic Director Brian Miller said at the ceremony.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.