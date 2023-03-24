The Tombstone Yellow Jackets got back into the win column, shutting out the Willcox Cowboys 8-0 Tuesday, March 21, in a 2A East Region baseball game at Willcox High School.
Tombstone pitchers Cesar Canez and Ty Adams combined for a seven-hit shutout. Canez pitched six innings, allowed no runs, six hits, struck out nine and didn’t allow a walk. Adams pitched the seventh inning and struck out all three batters he faced.
Kash Macumber and Seth Verdugo pitched for the Cowboys with Verdugo throwing four innings, Macumber three. The hurlers gave up 10 runs and eight hits, striking out six and walking eight.
DJ Elias’ run with two outs in the top of the first inning off a Willcox error gave the Yellow Jackets an early 1-0 lead.
Andrew Griesemer walked in the top of the third and later stole home, extending Tombstone’s lead to 2-0.
The Yellow Jackets broke the game open in the top of the fourth, scoring six runs off four hits, a walk and two errors. Griesemer had a two-run double that scored Trey Franklin and Hunter Clark. Griesemer later scored on an error and Adams closed out the rally with a two-run home run that also scored Miles McClain.
Griesemier led the Yellow Jackets at the plate, going 2-for-2 with two runs scored and two RBIs, Franklin was 3-for-4 with a run scored, Adams was 2-for-4 with a run scored and two RBIs, McClain was 2-for-5 with a run scored and Clark was 1-for-3 with a run scored.
Ed Tingle hit 3-for-3 for the Cowboys while Adrian Fuentes, Verdugo and Antonio Duran all were 1-for-3.
Willcox hosted Bisbee in a 2A East Region game on Thursday. Results from that game will be in the Sunday edition of the Herald/Review.
Tombstone will host Valley Union Friday at 3:30 p.m. in a non-conference game.
