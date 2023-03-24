The Tombstone Yellow Jackets got back into the win column, shutting out the Willcox Cowboys 8-0 Tuesday, March 21, in a 2A East Region baseball game at Willcox High School.

Tombstone pitchers Cesar Canez and Ty Adams combined for a seven-hit shutout. Canez pitched six innings, allowed no runs, six hits, struck out nine and didn’t allow a walk. Adams pitched the seventh inning and struck out all three batters he faced.

