Tombstone soccer begins new year with loss to Palo Verde

TOMBSTONE− Tombstone’s coed soccer team returned to the field Tuesday, Jan. 4, to take on the Tucson Palo Verde Titans.
The effects of not having played a match since Dec. 10 were evident as Tombstone showed signs of rust as Palo Verde took an 8-0 victory.
It took 13 minutes before the Titans scored their first goal, but once they located the back of the net the goals came in a flurry. The Titans scored three more times over the next seven minutes, taking a 4-0 lead.
Three more goals in the final 10 minutes of the first half put Tombstone in a 7-0 hole at the half.
In the second half, Palo Verde scored and then waited for the match to be stopped because of the mercy rule, which occurs when a team is ahead by eight goals or more at the 60th minute.
Tombstone coach Gary Douglas said freshman goalie J’miah Wallis had eight saves.
“We’re just trying to get better,” the coach said.
Douglas said because most of Tombstone’s players are bused in from outlying areas, it was a challenge getting everybody together over the holidays to practice.
“The priority during that time is for them to be with their families, and we understand that,” he said. “There was definitely some rustiness today, and plus we’re down two of our more experienced players who are out with COVID. We had a lot of kids today playing out of position. They’re so young.
“The one position they were kind of taught, when they get out of that, they have no idea what they’re doing. I have new players playing in the center midfield and another playing on the wing and another playing left back that had never played left back before. It’s tough, but we’re piecing it together.”
He added that he and his players are happy to be back in action.
“The remainder of this season is going to go by really quick and before you know it, it’s going to be over,” he said.
Tombstone was at Sabino Thursday, Jan. 6, and has three matches scheduled for next week beginning Jan. 11 with a road match at Tucson San Miguel. The Yellow Jackets host Tucson Tanque Verde on Jan. 13.
On Jan. 14, the Yellow Jackets head to Morenci for a rematch with the Wildcats, who they beat Dec. 10, 1-0, their lone win of the season.
