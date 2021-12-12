TOMBSTONE − Tombstone High’s soccer team had its home opener on Dec. 10 against Morenci and did not disappoint, winning 1-0.
“It was good, I thought we did enough to keep them close, unfortunately, but we came through,” Tombstone coach Gary Douglas said.
Neither team able to find the net early. Tombstone (1-2) had some opportunities, but was unable to convert.
The game was nearing halftime when junior Collin McBrayer received a pass and scored.
“It was through the flow of play so it was a great opportunity from Collin and he converted,” Douglas said.
In the second half, freshman goalkeeper J’Miah Wallace made some timely saves to preserve the Yellow Jackets’ victory.
“I think the most difficult part of goalkeeping is staying interested when you are not really pressed to duty,” Douglas said. “When it was time to come through, J’Miah kept his focus and made some timely stops.”
Douglas believes there is room for improvement.
“I thought we had too many unforced errors, it is hard to criticize a shutout, but that is what coaches do,” Douglas said. “The defense performed admirably in a shutout however, but if I had to pick one thing to criticize it was the errors.”
