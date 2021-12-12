Purchase Access

TOMBSTONE − Tombstone High’s soccer team had its home opener on Dec. 10 against Morenci and did not disappoint, winning 1-0.

“It was good, I thought we did enough to keep them close, unfortunately, but we came through,” Tombstone coach Gary Douglas said.

Neither team able to find the net early. Tombstone (1-2) had some opportunities, but was unable to convert.

The game was nearing halftime when junior Collin McBrayer received a pass and scored.

“It was through the flow of play so it was a great opportunity from Collin and he converted,” Douglas said.

In the second half, freshman goalkeeper J’Miah Wallace made some timely saves to preserve the Yellow Jackets’ victory.

“I think the most difficult part of goalkeeping is staying interested when you are not really pressed to duty,” Douglas said. “When it was time to come through, J’Miah kept his focus and made some timely stops.”

Douglas believes there is room for improvement.

“I thought we had too many unforced errors, it is hard to criticize a shutout, but that is what coaches do,” Douglas said. “The defense performed admirably in a shutout however, but if I had to pick one thing to criticize it was the errors.”

After the Yellow Jackets fell 13-0 to Catalina Foothills on Thursday, Dec. 9, Tombstone’s defense stepped up to record a shutout of its own.

“I would give J’Miah the game ball for stepping up in the clutch for us,” Douglas said.

He also singled out freshman Joel Kotchikian for his performance.

“Joel never hangs his head and has performed well these last three games,” Douglas said. “He fights for every ball and has been the epitome of what every coach wants as far as buying in.

“These kids are coachable and I really appreciate the fact that they faced adversity so well. Catalina Foothills is a big school with a lot of experience but this team is very dedicated.”

Next up, the Yellow Jackets travel to Morenci for a rematch with the Wildcats on Thursday, Dec. 16.

“I would say the team has improved exponentially since the beginning of the season,” Douglas said. “It is hard to put a number on it,

Tombstone’s next home game is Jan. 4 when the Yellow Jackets host Tucson Palo Verde Magnet at 4:30 p.m.

