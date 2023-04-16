Tombstone High School’s softball team battled but came up short in a 9-5 loss to the Pima Roughriders Friday in Tombstone.
The loss was the third straight for the Yellow Jackets, who have four games left in their regular season.
Against Pima, Tombstone’s Kayla Gross walked to start the second inning and later scored on a passed ball, giving the Yellow Jackets a 1-0 lead.
Pima took the lead in the top of the third, scoring two runs.
Brianna True’s run off an Ella Hagenah single in the bottom of the fourth tied the game at 2-2. Gross later stole home, giving Tombstone a 3-2 lead.
Pima tied the game at 3-3 after scoring in the top of the fifth and then rallied for four runs in the top of the sixth taking a 7-3 lead.
Syana Stark’s run for Tombstone in the sixth made the score 7-4.
Pima tacked on two more runs in the top of the seventh to lead 9-4 and Liliana Garcia’s run in the bottom of the seventh made the score 9-5.
Gross pitched all seven innings for Tombstone, allowing nine hits, striking out nine and walking three.
The Yellow Jackets had six hits with Ally McCoy, Garcia, Julia Schilling, Gross, Hagenah and Aidan Elias each having one. Elias and Hagenah each had one RBI. Gross scored two runs and Garcia, True and Stark each had one.
Tombstone, 3-16 overall, 0-7 in conference and region, hosts Morenci on Tuesday, April 18, will be at Valley Union on Thursday, April 20, and will host San Miguel on Saturday, April 22, before wrapping up the regular season Monday, April 24, at home against the Bisbee Pumas.
