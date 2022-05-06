CHANDLER — The Tombstone Yellow Jackets ended their softball season with a 33-19 loss to the Chandler Prep Titans Tuesday in a 2A state play-in game.
The teams combined for 52 runs, 32 hits, 31 walks and 40 RBIs.
Tombstone got on the board first, scoring three runs in the top of the first. Keiala Cowan doubled, which scored Ysabel Romero. Brianna True followed with a two-run double that scored Maria Lopez and Cowan.
Chandler sent 19 batters to the plate in the bottom half of the inning and scored 13 runs on four hits, nine walks and two hit-by-pitches.
Tombstone responded with three runs in the top of the second, making the score 13-6. Romero and Lopez each had RBI singles and Julia Schilling an RBI-double.
Chandler added six more runs in the bottom of the second, increasing its lead to 19-6.
Up 19-7 going into the bottom of the third, Chandler scored 10 runs and added four more in the fourth, taking a 33-8 lead.
Tombstone ended the game and its season with a rally in the top of the fourth, scoring 11 runs on eight hits and three walks, the big blow coming off a grand slam by True, her second of the season, which made the score 33-19.
True and Gabby Gallegos pitched for the Yellow Jackets, allowing Chandler Prep 12 hits while walking 25 and striking out three.
Romero was 5-for-5 for Tombstone, scored four runs and had three RBIs; Cowan was 4-for-4 with four runs scored and three RBIs; Lopez was 3-for-3 with three runs scored and two RBIs; True was 4-for-5 with three runs scored and six RBIs; Schilling was 3-for-5 with a run scored and an RBI; and Genevieve Eberhardt was 1-for-2 with two runs scored. Tombstone finishes 4-17 overall, 1-10 in conference, 0-10 in the 2A East Region.
The Yellow Jackets made the state play-in tournament as the 22nd seed based on the fact the 2A East was so strong and included three of the top teams in the state in Benson, Morenci and Willcox.
