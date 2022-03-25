Tombstone softball falls to Bisbee, Morenci

TOMBSTONE — It’s been a rough week for the Tombstone Yellow Jackets softball team, which played three games in three days this week, losing all three two to 2A East Region opponents.
On Wednesday the Yellow Jackets hosted Morenci in a region showdown and were defeated 23-2 in five innings.
The Wildcats scored five runs in the first and nine in the second followed by two more in the third for a 16-0 lead.
The Yellow Jackets scored their first run in the bottom half of the inning when freshman Brianna True singled in Keiala Cowan. In the fourth, Julia Schilling scored the Yellow Jackets’ final run on an error.
True, Abygail Romero and Amy Kruse pitched for Tombstone, allowing 17 hits and walking 14.
The Yellow Jackets had eight hits. Ysabel Romero and Cowan each were 2-for-3. Alexis Terrazas was 1-for-2.
On Tuesday, March 22, the Bisbee Pumas used a five-run third to break a 1-1 tie and take a 6-1 lead in the 2A East Region opener for both schools.
Valerie Wright singled and later scored on an error giving Bisbee a 2-1 lead. Alexia Lopez later scored for the Pumas as did Yanitza Romero, Destiny Rodriguez and Mia Lopez stole home.
Cowans’ run for Tombstone in the bottom of the third made the score 6-2.
Each team scored four times in the third and Bisbee tacked on three more runs in the seventh for 13-6 lead.
Jordan Holly pitched all seven innings for Bisbee, allowing 15 hits while striking out five and walking three.
Lopez hit 3-for-4, scored three runs and had an RBI for the Pumas. Wright was also 3-for-4 and scored two runs. Lopez was 2-for-5 with two runs scored and two RBIs. Naelani Borbon was 3-for-5 with two RBIs, Adacelli Noriega was 2-for-6 with a run scored and Rodriguez was 1-for-2 with two runs scored.
Tombstone was led by freshman Maria Lopez, who was 4-for-4 with a run scored. Romero and Gabby Gallegos each were 3-for-4 with an RBI and Romero scored a run. Terrazas was 2-for-2 with an RBI and Cowan 1-for-2 with a run scored.
True pitched all seven innings, striking out four and walking eight.
Monday, Desert Christian scored three runs in the first followed by an 11-run second for a 14-0 lead.
Tombstone scored both its runs in the third as Cowan’s single scored Terrazas and Cowan scored on a Romero ground out.
Tombstone had three hits. Julia Schilling was 2-for-2 and Cowan was 1-for-2 with a run scored and an RBI.
Brianna True and Romero pitched, allowing seven hits while walking 14 and striking out five.
Tombstone, 3-4 overall, 1-2 in conference, 0-2 in region, hosts Pima April 28 before heading to Elfrida April 1 to meet the Blue Devils.
Bisbee, 2-3 overall, 2-1 in conference, 1-1 in region hosted Benson on Thursday and has a home game with Willcox March 29.
