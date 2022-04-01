TOMBSTONE — The Tombstone Yellow Jackets softball team fell to Pima 17-9 Monday in a 2A East Region game.
Pima came out swinging, and a three-run home run in the top of the first gave the Roughriders a quick lead three batters into the game. Pima tacked on six more runs before the inning ended.
Tombstone got on the scoreboard in the bottom half of the inning when Brianna True singled, Keiala Cowan scoring on a error.
Pima had a 10-1 lead going into the bottom of the third when the Yellow Jackets rallied for four runs, making the score 10-5.
After each team scored once in the fourth Pima scored four times in the fifth and twice in the top of the seventh, taking a 17-7 lead.
Gabby Gallegos started the game for Tombstone and was tagged for nine runs and seven hits while striking out one before giving way to True, who pitched 6⅓ innings, allowing eight runs and 14 hits while striking out three.
The Yellow Jackets had 10 hits. Cowan was 3-for-3 with three runs scored and an RBI, Abygail Romero was 2-for-4 with three RBIs and Gallegos was 2-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI. True was 1-for-2 with a run scored and an RBI.
Tombstone, 3-7 overall, 1-3 in conference, 0-3 in region, will be in Elfrida Friday to meet the Valley Union Blue Devils.
