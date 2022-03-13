TOMBSTONE — Tombstone High School’s softball team chalked up two wins last week, improving its record to 3-1.
On Thursday, March 10, the Yellow Jackets thumped Duncan 28-7 and on Monday, March 7, trounced Patagonia 35-10.
In the home game with Duncan the Yellow Jackets trailed 2-1 going into the bottom of the second inning, but they sent 20 batters to the plate, scored 15 runs, had nine hits, four walks, two hit batters and a Duncan error to take a 16-2 lead.
Duncan three runs in the top of the third.
Tombstone countered with a six-run outburst in the bottom half of the inning for a 22-6 lead. Duncan scored its final two runs in the top of the fourth.
Freshman Brianna True was the winning pitcher. She went the distance, gave up seven runs and 10 hits, walked three and struck out six.
Tombstone had 20 hits. Ysabel Romero was 3-for-3, scored five runs and had an RBI; Keiala Cowan was 2-for-4 with four runs scored and two RBIs; Maria Lopez was 2-for-3 with four runs scored and two RBIs; True was 2-for-2 with two runs scored and three RBIs; Abygail Romero was 1-for-2 with three runs scored and three RBIs; Julia Schilling was 4-for-4 with three runs scored and three RBIs; Amy Kruse 2-for-4 with two runs scored and two RBIs; and Gabby Gallegos was 3-for-4 with three runs scored and two RBIs.
Against Patagonia Tombstone trailed 6-5 going into the top of the second but exploded for 18 runs a 23-6 lead. Patagonia scored four runs in the bottom of the inning.
In the top of the third Tombstone tacked on 12 more runs, making the score 35-10.
True and Abygail Romero pitched, allowing one hit and eight walks while striking out three.
The Yellow Jackets had 17 hits. Ysabel Romero was 1-for-4, scored twice and had four RBIs; Lopez was 2-for-2 with four runs scored and three RBIs; True was 1-for-1, scored five runs, walked four times and had five RBIs; Abygail Romero was 3-for-4, scored four runs and had three RBIs; Schilling was 3-for-4, scored four runs and had four RBIs; Genevieve Eberhardt was 3-for-3, scored four runs and had three RBIs; and Aidan Elias was 1-for-2, scored four runs and had two RBIs.
“I am incredibly proud of Yellow Jackets softball,” Tombstone first year coach Shawn Asbaugh said. “Keep in mind that Tombstone High School softball won only eight games over the previous six seasons. A 3-1 record after our first four games is exciting and encouraging, but we know we can play better.”
Asbaugh said Tombstone Principal David Thursby, and Athletic Director Brian Miller have made a commitment to change the sports culture at Tombstone.
“Our high school has a reputation for academics and discipline, but like all Tombstone coaches, Coach (Tom) Gross and I are committed to establishing Tombstone softball relevance statewide,” Asbaugh said.
“While we continue to scour our student body for a pitcher, developing current players for that role is a priority. In the meantime, we are thankful that freshman third baseman Brianna True has stepped up to assume that responsibility — she has done an admirable job.
“At the plate, the team has been aggressive and avoided strikeouts. Against Duncan on the 10th, only one Yellow Jacket struck out, but she still managed to reach first base on a dropped third strike.
“I am pleased with the balanced run production across the entire lineup.”
Asbaugh said although all positions have recorded quality outs, catcher Keiala Cowan, first baseman Maria Lopez, shortstop Abygail Romero, left fielder Julia Schilling and center fielder Ysabel Romero have played well.
Tombstone is off this week due to spring break but will return to the field March 21 for a road game at Tucson Desert Christian.
On Tuesday, March 22, and Wednesday March 23, the Yellow Jackets will host Bisbee and Morenci.
