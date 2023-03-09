TOMBSTONE — The Tombstone Yellow Jackets softball team is hoping the experience they gained from last season will help them be better.
The Yellow Jackets were 4-14 overall last season, 0-10 in a very tough 2A East Region that allowed all six teams to qualify for the postseason.
Tombstone, Pima and Bisbee qualified for the state play-in tournament. Tombstone fell 33-19 to Chandler Prep while Bisbee and Pima joined Benson, Willcox and Morenci in the 16-team state championship tournament. Benson and Willcox advanced to the state semifinals before being eliminated.
One bright spot for Tombstone was freshman pitcher Brianna True, who also plays third base and received second team 2A East Region honors.
Joining her will be her father, Jim True, who last year served as an assistant and is now the head coach of the team.
“I’ve coached football at Tombstone for a few years and have coached youth football, basketball, softball and baseball over the past 20-plus years,” he said. “My assistant is Tom Gross, who previously coached softball at THS and also helps with the Sierra Vista Diamonds organization.”
True has some key returners back in addition to his daughter, those being Julia Schilling, Amy Kruse, Aiden Elias and Syana Stark.
“All are sophomores except Amy, who is our only senior,” True said. “Our numbers are down for the year leaving the team with 14-16 athletes. We did add depth at pitcher with the addition of sophomore Kyla Gross. The strength of our team should be the infield with returners and the addition of three freshmen, Lily Garcia, Elle Hagenah and Stella Cantwell, all which will add depth to the infield.”
Depth in the outfield is a weakness, he said.
“Ally McCoy should be a staple in center with Elias in right, but left field may be a revolving door until we find an answer,” True said. “Our region is going to be loaded again with talent from the top to the bottom and hopefully we compete a little better in the region this year.
“Benson, Willcox and Morenci should be the favorites again this year but we might be able to surprise some teams if things go our way. During the offseason the girls were productive in the weight room and worked hard during open field workouts. We continue to work on the fundamentals that will help us improve every practice.”
As with most teams this season the weather has not been allowed for proper field time as the season approaches.
“I am worried about the first few games as working on game situations has been minimal,” True said. “With our team being so young with only one upperclassman we should get stronger as the year goes on. Our goal is to improve on making last year’s play-in game and make it into the state tournament, but that goal is further down the road and we are looking to improve every practice right now. So far this has been a great group of kids to coach and we as a staff are excited to be out there every day with our kids.”
