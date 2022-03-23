Purchase Access

TUCSON — Tombstone High School’s softball team had its three-game winning streak snapped Monday in an 18-2 loss to the Tucson Desert Christian Eagles.

Monday’s game was the first of three straight the Yellow Jackets will play this week. Tombstone hosted Bisbee on Tuesday and will host Morenci on Wednesday.

Desert Christian used a three-run first followed by an 11-run second to take a 14-0 lead.

Tombstone scored both of its runs in the third as Keiala Cowan's single scored Alexis Terrazas. Cowan scored when Abygail Romero grounded out.

Tombstone had just three hits. Julia Schilling was 2-for-2 and Cowan was 1-for-2 with a run scored and an RBI.

Brianna True and Romero pitched for Tombstone, allowing seven hits while walking 14 and striking out five.



