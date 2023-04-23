Tombstone High School’s softball team put a damper on Valley Union’s Senior Day Thursday, April 20, at the same time spoiling Jeff and Aslee Baker’s last home game as Valley Union’s co-head coaches, coming away with a 15-7 non-conference win.
The win snapped the Yellow Jackets’ six-game losing streak.
Allison McCoy and Liliana Garcia scored for Tombstone in the top half of the first for a 2-0 lead.
Jazmin Garcia’s run for the Blue Devils in the bottom of the second cut Tombstone’s lead to 2-1.
Kayla Gross’ run in the third increased Tombstone’s lead to 3-1.
Valley Union’s Lexi Boss’ two-run double in the bottom half of the inning tied the game at 3-3.
The Yellow Jackets took control with a three-run rally in the fourth and two more in the fifth for an 8-3 lead. Julia Schilling had a two-run double in the fourth and a Brianna True groundout scored Schilling.
Syana Stark and Aidan Elias scored in the fifth to make Tombstone’s lead 8-3.
Valley Union’s Violet Morin, playing in her last home game for the Blue Devil, delivered a bases clearing triple in the bottom half of the fifth, narrowing Tombstone’s lead to 8-7.
The Yellow Jackets secured the win in the top of the sixth, scoring seven runs off four hits and three Blue Devil errors. Schilling, Garcia, McCoy, Elias, Stark and Erin Posey each had RBIs.
Kayla Gross went the distance in the pitchers circle for Tombstone; Garcia went the distance for Valley Union.
Gross allowed seven runs, two hits, struck out 15 and walked two.
Garcia gave up nine hits, struck out four and walked four.
Elias, True, Schilling and Garcia each were 2-for-4 for Tombstone with Garcia scoring three runs and having two RBIs, Schilling scoring twice and having three RBIs, True scoring one run and having two RBIs, and Elias scoring two runs with two RBIs.
Boss and Morin had the Blue Devils’ lone hits. Boss was 1-for-4 with two runs scored and an RBI, Moran was 1-for-3 with a run scored and two RBIs.
Tombstone and Valley Union combined for 18 errors with the Blue Devils committing 11.
Tombstone, 4-18 overall, 0-9 in conference and region, closes out its season Monday at home against Bisbee.
Valley Union, 7-6 overall, 5-5 in the 1A South, has road games April 24 and 25 at Tucson San Miguel and San Manuel.
