TOMBSTONE − As winter sports starts to wrap up, it is time for softball season.
With COVID-19 still in effect, the Yellow Jackets softball team looks to have a successful season.
“Navigating the COVID restrictions has been difficult for all high school sports the last two seasons,” said Shawn Ashbaugh, Tombstone’s new softball coach. “In addition, prior to COVID-19, Jackets softball struggled to find wins.”
Tombstone went 0-11 last season.
“For the spring 2022 season, we have been blessed with a large group of freshmen who are excited to play softball,” Ashbaugh said. “Close to 75% of our entire roster will be freshmen, and we have been blessed with some talented players.”
Ashbaugh takes over for Carlos Valenzuela.
“I am not certain about all-region, but we have a lot of freshmen expected to contribute, including Maria Lopez at first baseman and Julia Schilling at outfielder,” Ashbaugh said. “We also have pitchers Brianna True and Kyla Gross.”
Tombstone brings back experienced players in sophomore shortstop/pitcher Abygail Romero senior catcher Keiala Cowan and senior outfielder Ysabel Romero.
“Our pitchers are young and still learning the position,” the coach said.
Last season, Cowan earned 2A South first-team honors.
“We expect the varsity to be competitive,” the coach said. “With a large group of young talent, we hope to win some games and build for the future.”
Assisting Ashbaugh is Tombstone JROTC teacher Thom Gross.
“Coach Gross and I enjoy investing in our young adults, imparting a bit of knowledge and instilling some discipline within a team atmosphere,” Ashbaugh said.
“Softball is a fast and fun game, but at the end of the day, watching young athletes play as a team and cultivate lifelong friendships is really where it’s at.”
Gross and Ashbaugh look to help the young Yellow Jackets improve.
“Neither I nor my assistant has coached softball for 10 years, but like any sport, information available on the internet has helped young athletes get a quicker start and learn skills at an earlier age,” Ashbaugh said.
“Advances in technology and an increase in the number of year-round club teams helps but softball is still softball.”
The Yellow Jackets open their season on Wednesday, Feb. 23, hosting Tucson St. Augustine.
“There is a premium on pitching, but good teams can throw the ball, hit the ball and catch the ball,” Ashbaugh said.
