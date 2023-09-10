In a battle of unbeaten teams, the Tombstone Yellow Jackets showed they were better Friday, Sept. 8, crushing the Globe Tigers 43-8 in Globe.
The win improved Tombstone to 3-0 and dropped Globe’s to 2-1.
“It was an intense game for a little while,” Tombstone coach Dominik Bonilla said. “We jumped out 15-0 in the first four minutes of the game with a rushing touchdown by DJ Elias with a 2-point conversion completed from Elias to Hunter Griesemer. Next offensive series, one play, J’miah Wallis broke loose for a 48-yard rushing touchdown and with the extra point we made it 15-0. Then we turned the ball over twice and committed some costly penalties and went into halftime up 15-0.”
Bonilla said Tombstone fumbled the ball again early in the second half and Globe capitalized and scored making it 15-6.
Andrew Griesemer ran the ensuing kickoff back to Globe’s 2-yard line. Jmiah Wallis ran it in for a score and then followed with a successful 2-point conversion, increasing Tombstone’s lead to 23-6.
“That’s when the game really started to change in our favor,” Bonilla said.
On Globe’s next possession Wallis intercepted a Globe pass and ran it back for a score. Malachi Keller’s successful extra point made the score 30-6.
On the Yellow Jackets’ next offensive possession Elias punched it in from 2 yards out and a 36-6 lead.
“Defense comes up with another big stop and next offensive possession, Wallis breaks another 50-yard rushing TD to seal the deal with the extra point making it 43-6,” Bonilla said. “Overall, we made some mistakes we have to clean up before next week. We gave an undefeated team life after going up 15-0 on them super fast and they capitalized on our mistake and made it a tense game.
“Overall, I’m happy with our grit and our fight to pull out a close game in the third quarter and run away with it the way we did. Our boys showed character, heart and effort to prove they were the better team and deserve to be 3-0.”
Bonilla reports Wallis finished with 11 carries for 181 yards and three TDs and had one interception for a TD on defense.
Elias was 5-for-7 for 56 passing yards and had 58 rushing yards with two rushing TDs
Bothers Andrew Griesemer and Hunter Griesemer and Malachi Keller all had receptions to help the offense.
“A lot of credit to our defense who played well all night,” Bonilla said. “Especially our defensive line and linebackers, Terrell Smith, Aiden Luna, Jacob Weichelt, Jabari Thomas, Elijah Lara and Calvin Smith, who all played outstanding on defense. Overall, just a great defensive effort.”
Next up for the Yellow Jackets is a 2A San Pedro Region showdown with the 2-2 Benson Bobcats Friday, Sept. 15, at Mike Hayhurst Field in Tombstone.
Tombstone has not beaten Benson since 2006 when the Yellow Jackets posted a 43-22 win. Since then, the Bobcats have beaten Tombstone 17 straight times, winning last year 20-16 on opening day.
According to MaxPreps, since 2005 Tombstone is 2-17 against the Bobcats.
