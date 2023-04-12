The Tombstone Yellow Jackets edged the St. David Tigers 5-4 in girls tennis action Friday, April 7, while the St. David boys shut out Tombstone 9-0.

St. David’s Safina Blachly beat Tombstone’s Makinzee Meinhardt 8-0 in the girls No. 1 singles match.

