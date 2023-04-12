The Tombstone Yellow Jackets edged the St. David Tigers 5-4 in girls tennis action Friday, April 7, while the St. David boys shut out Tombstone 9-0.
St. David’s Safina Blachly beat Tombstone’s Makinzee Meinhardt 8-0 in the girls No. 1 singles match.
In No. 2 match Sydney Haynie beat Tombstone’s Skylar Mazzanti 8-1.
The Yellow Jackets’ first win came in No. 3 singles whem junior Jamora Haynes beat St. David freshman Morgan Haynie 8-3.
Tombstone won again at No. 4 singles as senior Destiny Dyson beat St. David senior Audrey Merrill 8-4.
In No. 5 singles, St. David junior Halee Deskins edged Tombstone sophomore Akasia Cederlof 8-6.
Tombstone freshman Abigail Satterfield won in No. 6 singles over Meilee Curtis by forfeit, tying the match at 3-3 going into the doubles matches.
In doubles, St. David’s No. 1 doubles duo of Blachly and Morgan Haynie beat Haynes and Meinhardt 8-3.
Tombstone’s tandem of Mazzanti and Dyson topped St. David’s Merrill and Sydney Haynie 8-4.
The Yellow Jackets won the match at No. 3 doubles as Satterfield and Cederlof won by forfeit over Deskins and Curtis.
The boys match was all St. David.
St. David’s Marek Haynie beat Tombstone’s Adam Cloud 8-0 in No. 1 singles play.
Senior Scott Lutz, playing No. 2 singles for the Tigers, posted a 8-1 win over Tombstone senior Caleb Russian.
Sammy Judd of St. David beat Joshua Asato of Tombstone 8-2 at No. 3 singles and St. David’s Regan Young beat Tombstone’s Kyle Asato 8-1 at No. 4 singles.
St. David’s Connor Curtis and Ricky Blachly won their No. 5 and No. 6 singles matches by forfeit.
In doubles, St. David’s duo of Haynie and Brayten Trejo beat Joshua Asato and Adam Cloud 8-1; Lutz and Judd beat Tombstone’s No. 2 doubles team of Russian and Kyle Asato by the same score.
Young and Curtis won their No. 3 doubles match by forfeit, completing the sweep.
The Tombstone girls improved to 5-3 overall, 4-3 in division and 3-0 in the section while the St. David girls team drops to 7-2 overall, 6-2 in division and 4-1 in section.
The St. David boys improve their record to 7-2 overall, 7-1 in division and 4-1 in section while the Tombstone boys drop to 3-4 overall, 3-3 in division and 2-1 in section.
St. David’s only match this week was Tuesday, April 11, at Pima.
Tombstone has three matches on consecutive days: Wednesday, April 12, at Rio Rico, Thursday, April 13, at Tucson Desert View and Friday, April 14, at home against the Morenci Wildcats.
