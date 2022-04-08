Purchase Access

TOMBSTONE — Tombstone High School’s boys and girls tennis teams knocked off Benson in Division III tennis action Monday, April 4.

The Tombstone girls shut out Benson 9-0 while the Tombstone boys were 6-3 winners.

Skyler Mazzanti, Tombstone’s No. 1 singles player, beat Benson’s Destiny Foster 6-0, 6-0.

No. 2 Kiersten Schilling won her match by the same score over Delmalica Santiago.

No. 3 Addilynn Thomasson cruised to a 6-0, 6-0 win over Sierra Brooks in No. 3 singles.

Jamora Haynes, Makinzee Meinhardt and McKenzie Mazzanti all won their singles matches by forfeit.

In doubles, Meinhardt and Haynes were 8-1 winners over Foster and Brooks.

Skyler Mazzanti and Schilling won their match by forfeit as did Thomasson and McKenzie Mazzanti.

In boys action, Tombstone No. 1 Diego Nunez lost 6-1, 6-0 to Benson’s Scott Lutz.

No. 2 Adam Cloud won 7-5, 6-2 over Stanley Kelly.

No. 3 Joseph Valenzuela fell 6-1, 6-1 to Jeffrey (Hunter) Lutz.

No. 5 Caleb Russian and No. 6 Joshua Asato won their matches by forfeit.

In doubles, Benson’s Kelly and Stanley Lutz beat Nunez and Cloud 10-8.

Tombstone’s Valenzuela and Luna defeated Woodward and Hunter Lutz 8-5.

Russian and Asato won by forfeit.



