Tombstone tennis tops St. Augustine in sectional opener By Bruce Whetten bruce.whetten@myheraldreview.com Mar 26, 2023

Tombstone High School's boys and girls tennis teams won their Division III, Section III opener Thursday, beating the St. Augustine Wolves at the Tucson Racquet Club.

The Tombstone boys posted a 6-1 win while the Yellow Jackets girls were 8-1 winners.

In the boys match, senior Adam Cloud, playing No. 1 singles for Tombstone, was a 6-3, 2-6, 10-8 winner.

Senior Joe Valenzuela was a 6-3, 6-4 winner at No. 2 singles.

Senior Caleb Russian, playing No. 3 singles, posted a 6-4, 6-0 win and senior Joshua Asato won his No. 4 singles match, 6-1, 6-0.

Junior Kyle Asato posted a 7-5, 6-0 win in his No. 5 singles match.

Neither Tombstone nor St. Augustine had a No. 6 singles player so there was no match nor was there a No. 3 doubles match.

In doubles, Tombstone's top doubles duo of Valenzuela and Cloud lost 9-7 white Russian and Joshua Asato were 8-1 winners.

In the girls match, Tombstone's Skylar Mazzanti was a 6-1, 6-1 winner at No. 1 singles.

Jamora Haynes was a 6-2, 6-1 winner at No. 2 singles.

Makinzee Meinhardt was a 6-0, 6-2 winner at No. 3 singles and Destiny Dyson and McKenzie Mazzanti, playing No. 4 and No. 5 singles for the Yellow Jackets, were 6-0, 6-1 winners.

Tombstone's lone loss came in No. 6 singles where Rose Spoto lost 6-7, 6-3, 3-10.

In doubles action, Meinhardt and Haynes were 8-0 winners, Skylar Mazzanti and Dyson were 8-1 winners and Makenzie Mazzanti and Akasia Cederlof were 8-6 winners.

Both Tombstone teams are 2-3 overall and 1-0 in sectional play. Both will be back in action March 30 taking on Patagonia.
