Tombstone to host Bisbee in homecoming game

It’s homecoming Friday in Tombstone as the Tombstone Yellow Jackets host the Bisbee Pumas in a key 2A San Pedro Region game.
Buena is back home this week against Tucson Sahuaro; Benson faces a major test when it travels to Thatcher, the No. 1 3A team in the state; and Douglas will be looking to see if it can put last week’s disappointing homecoming loss behind it and rebound with a win.
Friday’s games are scheduled for 7 p.m. kickoffs.
Bisbee (3-4) at Tombstone (3-3)
The Tombstone Yellow Jackets will be looking to keep pace with the Willcox Cowboys in the San Pedro Region when they host the Bisbee Pumas Friday at Mike Hayhurst Field on homecoming night.
Tombstone shut out Catalina 48-0 last week while Bisbee played tough but came up short in a 35-22 loss to the Willcox Cowboys.
“Huge game this Friday,” Tombstone coach Dominik Bonilla said. “Any time Tombstone and Bisbee square off it’s an exciting matchup. We are coming off a 48-0 win over Catalina where we got a chance to work on some things we’ve been wanting to work on. I feel like we have a pretty good game plan set for this week and it’s gonna be an exciting night Friday. Everyone in our community is excited about the game and we expect a big crowd.”
“Tombstone is a good team, and they continue to improve under coach Bonilla,” Bisbee coach Brian Vertrees said. “Overall, they are athletic and have a good amount of size up front. (DJ) Elias is a tough and athletic quarterback that makes plays and is a competitor. I have no doubt that they will give us all that we can handle.
“For us the challenge is going to be in making sure that we show up and match their energy. We have to bounce back.”
Even though the Pumas lost last week Vertrees said he was proud of the effort his team gave.
“I also think we did a good job of limiting our penalties, which has been a key area hindering our offense,” he said. “Overall, we are healthy, which is the most important thing as we get into the second week of conference play. We have to continue improving and fine-tuning and put together some wins.”
Sahuaro (2-2) at Buena (3-1)
The Buena Colts host the Tucson Sahuaro Cougars in search of their third consecutive win.
Both teams will look to the run game to carry them to victory, with the Colts having the upper hand.
Sophomore running back Andres Bonilla is coming off a record-breaking performance. His 300-yard rushing effort against Cholla two weeks ago broke the Buena single game rushing record. Bonilla is averaging 201 yards rushing a game.
Buena’s defense has been dominant in all of its wins. Brayden Hall leads the Colts with an average of 8.3 tackles per game. Jayden Thomas, Hunter Haymore, Adrian Bonilla and Hall each have an interception this season.
Benson (4-2) at Thatcher (6-0)
Thatcher, ranked No. 1 in the state in Class 3A, hosts 12th-ranked Benson at Eastern Arizona College.
Through six games Thatcher has scored an average of 36 points and given up 12.
Benson has averaged 31 points per game and has allowed 31 points per game.“We worked on getting better,” Benson coach Dustin Cluff said. “Whatever your capacity is on the field, that’s what you need to magnify and work to get better. And then again, always effort and attitude, everything is effort and attitude. If a coach has to worry about your attitude, we won’t be able to coach you.”
Cluff insists on taking each game at a time, and for each, “you’ve got to bring up your own level of discipline and motivation to stay up and practice.”
“We have to believe on an individual basis, that the team rises, takes it to new levels, and competes,” Cluff said.Douglas (3-1) at Carl Hayden (1-3)
Last Friday’s 28-20 loss to Glendale Independence was a game many believe was a game the Bulldogs should have won, blowing a 20-7 second half lead.
Costly mistakes and turnovers prevented the Bulldogs from winning the homecoming game, something Douglas hasn’t done since 2016.
Phoenix Carl Hayden plays in the 4A Copper Sky Region as does Independence. The teams are scheduled to face each other the season finale. The Falcons were shut out by Prescott 43-0 in the season opener, beat Tempe 40-26, lost to Phoenix Moon Valley 24-14 and fell 15-12 to Chandler Seton Catholic.
Douglas will be without the services of Aiden Rodriguez who, along with his parents, is making a baseball recruiting visit to a school in Washington.
Bulldogs coach Hunter Long said the loss to Independence was rough.
He said there are three keys to winning — turnovers, effort and discipline — and the Bulldogs failed in turnovers and discipline.
“After breaking down (the) film and reviewing everything it was just as frustrating seeing it a second time,” Long said.
“We just let down plain and simple. We had plenty of opportunities to win that game and come away with more points or stops, but unfortunately, we didn’t. It was a game we never should have lost but I think it was a good game to learn from and realize that we have to play all four quarters and we can never get comfortable having a lead.”
St. David (7-0) at Fort Thomas (0-7)
This game was played Thursday night. Results were not available at press time. A complete recap of the game will be in Sunday’s Herald/Review.
St. David won its third consecutive 1A South Region championship Oct. 2, beating San Manuel 69-34.
Fort Thomas remained winless, losing to Valley Union 56-6 as the Blue Devils picked up their first win of the season.
Willcox wins by forfeit
The Willcox Cowboys were scheduled to be at Santa Rita Friday but won by forfeit when Santa Rita canceled the remainder of its season, citing the lack of players.
Willcox is 5-2 overall, 4-2 in Class 2A and 2-0 in the San Pedro Region. The Cowboys still have a shot at winning the San Pedro as they sit in first place, a half game up on Tombstone and Tanque Verde, both 1-0 in the region.
Next up for the Cowboys is a Oct. 14 homecoming game against the Tombstone Yellow Jackets.
Valley Union idle
Valley Union snapped a six-game losing streak last week, winning at Fort Thomas. The Blue Devils are off this week and conclude their season Oct. 14 at Duncan.
Duncan is at Cibecue Friday where the Wildkats are predicted to win.
Herald/Review Sports Editor Bruce Whetten and sports reporters Hector Acuna and Alexis Ramanjulu contributed to this article.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.