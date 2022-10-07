Tombstone to host Bisbee in homecoming game

Bisbee's Kaleb Pederson pushes past the Willcox defense last Friday in Bisbee.

 Marianne Gish Special to the Herald/Review

It’s homecoming Friday in Tombstone as the Tombstone Yellow Jackets host the Bisbee Pumas in a key 2A San Pedro Region game.

Buena is back home this week against Tucson Sahuaro; Benson faces a major test when it travels to Thatcher, the No. 1 3A team in the state; and Douglas will be looking to see if it can put last week’s disappointing homecoming loss behind it and rebound with a win.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments