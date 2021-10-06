If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
TOMBSTONE — The Tombstone varsity volleyball team improved its season record to 6-4, 1-1 in the 2A East Region with victories over the San Simon Longhorns and the Willcox Cowgirls.
The Yellow Jackets traveled to San Simon Friday, Oct. 1, to take on the Longhorns and came away with a 3-1 victory. They lost the first set 21-25 before winning the next three 26-24, 25-18 and 25-22.
Leading the Yellow Jackets were junior Kiersten Schilling, who had 12 kills, sophomore Alexis Gil-Urias with 12 assists and sophomore Hannah Humphrey with six assists.
“We were playing catch-up all the way through the first set,” Tombstone coach Dan Romero said. “We were again playing catch-up through the second set, but we started serving well and that helped us win. We were finally playing ahead in sets three and four – even though they almost got us in game four.”
Tombstone traveled to Willcox to take on the Cowgirls on Thursday, Sept. 30. The Jackets defeated the Cowgirls 3-1 (25-23, 25-21, 12-25, 25-18) in the 2A East Regional match.
For the Jackets, Kiersten Schilling had 12 kills, junior Arceli Blackwell had seven kills, freshman Julia Schilling had five kills, Humphrey had 14 assista and Gil-Urias had 12 assists.
“We played hard all the way through,” said Romero. “We stayed with them. We’ve had trouble closing close games out towards the end of the games, but this time we served well all the way through. We’ve been playing well as a team. Our hitters know that they don’t have to kill the ball every time they hit it, but that they need to mix up their hits.”
The Yellow Jackets traveled to Morenci to take on the Wildcats on Tuesday, Oct. 5 and will host the Pima Roughriders on Thursday, Oct. 7. Both games are 2A East competitions.
“Morenci and Pima will be tough games – they are two of the top teams in our region,” Romero said. “We’ll see where we stand after we play them.”
