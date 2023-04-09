Tombstone’s Ty Adams went 4-for-4 Friday and drove in two runs, leading the Yellow Jackets to a 6-2 win over the Willcox Cowboys in a 2A East Region baseball game at Tombstone.
The Yellow Jackets scored first with a run in the bottom half of the first when Gabe Garcia singled in pitcher DJ Elias.
The Cowboys tied the game at 1-1 in the top of the second when Seth Verdugo singled and later scored when he came home on a double steal as Kash Macumber went to second base.
Adams belted a two-run triple in the third, scoring Elias and Miles McClain and giving Tombstone a 3-1 lead.
Macumber’s run off a Ayden Fuentes bases-loaded walk in the top of the fourth cut the Yellow Jackets’ lead to 3-2.
Elias scored on a Wilclox error in the top of the fourth, making the score 4-2.
Miguel Rincon’s solo home run in the fifth made it 5-2 and Adams’ run when Garcia grounded out in the bottom of the sixth gave Tombstone a 6-2 lead.
Elias pitched five innings for the Yellow Jackets and Garcia relieved for two. They allowed Willcox eight hits, struck out nine and walked two.
Cristian Pando started on the mound for Willcox. He went four innings before being replaced by Oren Allsup, who pitched two innings. Pando and Allsup allowed the Yellow Jackets 10 hits, struck out five and did not allow a walk.
Macumber led the Cowboys, going 3-for-3 with a run scored; Pando and Alec Fuentes each were 1-for-3; Verdugo, Allsup and Ed Tingle all were 1-for-4.
Elias was 2-for-4 for Tombstone and scored two runs; Rincon and Maurice Alvarez each were 1-for-3; and McClain, Trey Franklin and Garcia all were 1-for-4 with Garcia having two RBIs while McClain scored a run and had an RBI.
Tombstone, 11-7 overall counting the tournaments, 5-4 in conference and region, has a big game on Wednesday, April 12, at Miami, the No. 1-ranked 2A team in the state, for a 3:45 p.m. game.
The Yellow Jackets will host Pima on Friday, April 14.
Willcox, 8-11 overall counting tournaments, 5-4 in conference, 4-4 in region, has a big 4 p.m. game on Monday, April 10, at Benson, the 2A East Region leader, which will be followed by an April 13 game at Tucson Tanque Verde and an April 15 road game at Round Valley.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.