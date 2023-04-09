Tombstone’s Ty Adams went 4-for-4 Friday and drove in two runs, leading the Yellow Jackets to a 6-2 win over the Willcox Cowboys in a 2A East Region baseball game at Tombstone.

The Yellow Jackets scored first with a run in the bottom half of the first when Gabe Garcia singled in pitcher DJ Elias.

