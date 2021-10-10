TOMBSTONE — The Tombstone Yellow Jackets hung on as long as they could Friday before being overwhelmed by the Morenci Wildcats 57-6 in a 2A San Pedro Region game.

Morenci (6-1, 2-0) in first in the 2A San Pedro, a half-game up on Willcox and Pima, which were scheduled to play Friday but didn’t due to COVID-related issues.

Following a Morenci score on the opening drive, the Yellow Jackets came back and pulled within two at 8-6 when Aliaz Dyson connected with Jeremy Mccoy on a 65-yard touchdown pass.

“We had the ball on the 1-yard line and got stopped in the second quarter’ which would have made the score 22-14,” Tombstone coach Dominik Bonilla said. “We went into halftime down 30-6. We returned a kickoff to open the third quarter which was called back for a holding penalty. Ultimately a few plays go differently in the first half it very well could have been a one score game.

“We played and fought well. The score really didn’t dictate the game. Dometrious Fenning ran the ball well; Dyson had a good game throwing and rushing. Our defense played well, Damian Elias and Jmiah Wallis led the team in tackles and both had impact on the offensive side.”

Tombstone (2-4, 0-2), has another tough opponent this week at Pima.

