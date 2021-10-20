TOMBSTONE — The Tombstone Yellow Jackets volleyball team competed in two 2A East Region games, falling to the Benson Bobcats 1-3 while defeating the Bisbee Pumas 3-0.

The team also traveled to Marana for the Lion’s Den Invitational at Mountain View on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 15-16, finishing with a 3-6 record.

“It was nice to be able to play teams we wouldn’t normally see during the year; we were the smallest school of the nine teams competing,” Tombstone coach Dan Romero said. “It was a good tournament for us.”

The Yellow Jackets hosted Bisbee on Thursday, Oct. 14. Tombstone, which lost 1-3 to Bisbee in the first matchup earlier in the season at Bisbee, won 3-0 (25-11, 25-16, 25-22).

“We came out strong and we ended strong; we managed to win in three,” Romero said.

The Yellow Jackets hosted Benson on Tuesday, Oct. 12. Tombstone came out strong, winning the first set 25-14. The Bobcats came back in the second game to win 20-25. The third game was even closer, with Benson winning 24-26. The fourth game gave the Bobcats the victory with a final score of 20-25.

For Tombstone, junior Kiersten Schilling had seven kills, junior Arceli Blackwell had eight blocks and sophomore Alexis Gil-Urias had eight assists.

For Benson, senior Shaylin Taylor had eight kills, junior Ally Crouse had seven kills and junior Tatum Benson had 30 assists and six kills.

“We played good the first game, but we couldn’t maintain that level of play,” Romero said. “Game 3 was definitely the turning point. The momentum shifted when we were tied 23-23, and they went on to win the set 26-24. But we definitely gave them a good run.”

The Yellow Jackets finish their regular season with four 2A East Region games. traveling to Benson on Tuesday, Oct. 19; hosting Morenci on Thursday, Oct. 21; at Pima on Tuesday, Oct. 26; and hosting Willcox on Thursday, Oct 28.

