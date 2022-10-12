TOMBSTONE — Sole possession of first place in the 2A East Region was up for grabs Monday as the Tombstone Yellow Jackets hosted the Morenci Wildcats in a volleyball showdown.
Going into the match Morenci and Tombstone were unbeaten at 6-0 in region play.
Tombstone lost the first set 25-22 but won the next three 25-17, 25-11, 25-19, winning the match 3-1 while extending its winning streak to 12 straight matches and taking over sole possession of first place in the 2A East. The Yellow Jackets are 12-1 in the regular season, their lone loss coming in the season opener to St. David, which also is unbeaten at 11-0 and ranked the No. 1 1A team.
Despite Tombstone being on fall break the Herman Fischer Gymnasium was packed Monday as fans for both schools were at the match watching two evenly matched teams.
In the first set the Yellow Jackets jumped out to an early lead but saw that lead evaporate as Morenci rallied to tie the set at 18-18 before closing out with a 7-4 run for the win.
The second set was close as both teams fought for every point. Tombstone pulled away late, going up 22-15 before winning 25-17.
The Yellow Jackets jumped to a 10-1 lead in the third set only to see Morenci cut the lead to 13-8. The Yellow Jackets countered with a 12-3 run to win the set and take a 2-1 lead.
Morenci led 10-7 in the fourth set when Tombstone rallied, tying the match at 14-14.
The Yellow Jackets then scored six straight points, increasing their lead to 20-14 winning the set and the match.
Tombstone knocked down 32 kills with seniors Kiersten Schilling leading the team with 13, Araceli Blackwell 11 and Julia Schilling six. In digs, Amiah Kieft had 14, Julia Schilling 13, Kiersten Schilling 12 and Blackwell 10. Hannah Humphrey had two blocks and the lone ace for Tombstone. Julia Schilling had five blocks.
“These kids knew what was at stake tonight and they came out and gave it their all,” Tombstone coach Dan Romero said. “They were a little nervous, a little sluggish at the start but then got going. As they got into the match it seemed like everybody had their moments. It was great to watch. This was a big win for us.”
The words “first place” are words Tombstone volleyball has not heard in quite some time and the Yellow Jackets have a full game lead over second-place Morenci. They meet Morenci again on Oct. 19 in Morenci.
Romero said the fan support helped his players maintain the energy they needed to beat Morenci.
“Having that support helps,” he said. “It’s been fun playing in front of them. The girls love it.”
Romero said the team needs to finish the regular season on a good note so it can hopefully host a state playoff match.
Tombstone, 12-1 overall, 7-0 in conference and region, will compete in the Lion’s Den Invitational Oct. 14-15 at Marana Mountain View High School.
The Yellow Jackets return to match play Oct. 17, traveling to Tucson Santa Rita before heading to Morenci Oct. 19 and hosting Willcox on Thursday, Oct. 20.
