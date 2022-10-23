Tombstone volleyball clinches 2A East Region championship

Tombstone's players celebrate after winning the 2A East Region championship Thursday night in Tombstone.

 Tombstone High School Facebook page

TOMBSTONE — The Tombstone Yellow Jackets beat Willcox High School in three straight sets Thursday inside the Herman Fisher Gymnasium at Tombstone High School winning their first regional championship in volleyball in 35 years.

Scores from the match were 26-24, 25-22, 25-20.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments