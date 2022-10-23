Tombstone volleyball clinches 2A East Region championship

TOMBSTONE — The Tombstone Yellow Jackets beat Willcox High School in three straight sets Thursday inside the Herman Fisher Gymnasium at Tombstone High School winning their first regional championship in volleyball in 35 years.
Scores from the match were 26-24, 25-22, 25-20.
Thursday’s win was also the 14th straight for Tombstone who played three matches in four days this past week winning all three in straight set sweeps of 3-0.
The night before, Wednesday, Oct. 19, the Yellow Jackets, 15-1 overall, 10-0 in both conference and region play, were in Morenci for a rematch with the Wildcats who pushed Tombstone to four sets 10 days earlier in Tombstone. The Yellow Jackets won the rematch with Morenci 25-15, 25-22, 25-23.
“There are no words to describe how everyone felt, especially since the last time we had a region championship in volleyball was in 1985-86,” Tombstone’s coach Dan Romero said after the win over Willcox. “This group of girls are going to be a great part of history here at Tombstone High. Of course, our fans were great like always and cheered from start to finish. What a great atmosphere. I know our girls were tired after the late night from Morenci, but when the crowd is loud and behind you all the way, you seemed to find that second gear and our girls did with excitement.
“It was a good night for us even though we played Morenci the night before. The girls were able to pull out the first set that just kept going back and forth with both teams having the opportunity to pull the first set off. Luckily, we were able to pull it out.”
Tombstone has secured a berth in the upcoming volleyball state playoffs and could, depending on the state pairing, host a state play-in game Nov. 1 or 2 which is for teams seeded ninth through 24th.
According to Friday’s AIA365.com state rankings Tombstone is currently ranked sixth in the state behind Chandler Prep, Kingman Academy, Scottsdale Horizon Honors, Goodyear Trivium Prep Academy and Phoenix Country Day School. The top eight seeds will not play in the play-in games and automatically advance to the state championship tournament, which takes place November 5, 11 and 12 at Mountain Ridge High School in Glendale.
There are still two regular season matches to be played, however. On Monday, Oct. 24, Pima, who pushed Tombstone to five sets in Pima in September, comes to Tombstone on what will be Senior Night for Kiersten Schilling and Arceli Blackwell.
Tombstone concludes its regular season on Thursday, Oct.27 at Benson.
