The Tombstone Yellow Jackets volleyball team won three matches in four days last week, extending its winning streak to 11 and maintaining its hold on first place in the 2A East Region.

Willcox gave Tombstone an unexpected gift Thursday, beating Morenci 3-0. Going into the match Morenci was tied with Tombstone for first place in the region.

