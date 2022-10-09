The Tombstone Yellow Jackets volleyball team won three matches in four days last week, extending its winning streak to 11 and maintaining its hold on first place in the 2A East Region.
Willcox gave Tombstone an unexpected gift Thursday, beating Morenci 3-0. Going into the match Morenci was tied with Tombstone for first place in the region.
Against Bisbee, Tombstone had little difficulty, straight sets by scores of 25-15, 25-12, 25-17.
Senior Kiersten Schilling knocked down eight kills against the Pumas. Araceli Blackwell followed with seven.
Hannah Humphrey had five of Tombstone’s 12 aces. Kiersten Schilling, her sister, Julia, and Blackwell each had two. Julia Schilling had three of Tombstone’s four blocks. Blackwell had nine digs, Kiersten Schilling seven and Julia Schilling six.
On Tuesday, Oct. 4, Tombstone hosted Benson and came away with a 3-1 win. The Yellow Jackets won the first set 25-17, lost the second 25-22 and then won the third and fourth sets 25-19, 25-13.
Tombstone senior Kiersten Schilling had 15 kills, senior Araceli Blackwell 11 and sophomore Julia Schilling 10.
The Schilling sisters each had six aces. Hannah Humphrey had four.
Humphrey, Mackenzie Meinhardt and the two Shillings each had a block. Humphrey had 15 digs, Kiersten Schilling 13 digs, Julia Schilling 12 digs and Blackwell 10 digs.
Benson junior Grace Coulston had four kills and seniors Tatum Benson and Ally Crouse followed with three each.
Benson led the Bobcats with four aces. Jessica Barker had two. Coulston had two of Benson’s three total blocks. Tatum Benson had 13 digs and senior Ellie Palmer followed with 11 digs.
“(Against Bisbee) we stayed in rhythm; as for Benson, that was a good match as we won the first set, they came back and won the second but in sets three and four, our hitters hit the ball well to give us games three and four,” Tombstone coach Dan Romero said. “Our setter, Hannah did a great job getting the ball to Kiersten, Arceli and Julia. Julia hit well and blocked well from the middle, of course Kiersten and Arceli hit the ball well from the outside.”
Tombstone began the week returning from an eight-day layoff to beat Class 4A Sahuarita Walden Grove 3-1 on Monday, Oct. 3. Scores were 28-26,15-25, 27-25, 25-13.
Tombstone, 11-1 overall, 6-0 in Class 2A and the 2A East Region, has an important showdown with Morenci Monday, Oct. 10, in Morenci.
“Hopefully we come out swinging on Monday,” Romero said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.