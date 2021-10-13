Tombstone volleyball faces tough regional competition

If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
TOMBSTONE — The Tombstone Yellow Jackets volleyball team faced tough competition against the Pima Roughriders and the Morenci Wildcats, the top two teams in the 2A East Region.
The Yellow Jackets hosted the Pima Roughriders on Thursday, Oct. 7. Pima, first in the 2A East, defeated the Yellow Jackets 3-0. Scores were 7-25, 17-25, 12-25.
On Tuesday, Oct. 5, Tombstone traveled to Morenci to take on the Wildcats. Morenci held strong on its home court, defeating the visiting Yellow Jackets in straight sets by scores of 13-25, 14-25, 17-25.
Junior Kiersten Shilling had five kills and freshman Julia Schilling had five kills.
“Morenci did a good job keeping us off balance,” Tombstone coach Dan Romero said. “We will definitely make some adjustments when we host them. Both Morenci and Pima are playing really well in our region.”
The Yellow Jackets traveled to San Simon on Friday, Oct. 1, to take on the Longhorns of the 1A South Region. The Longhorns took the first set 21-25, but the Yellow Jackets came back to win the next three 26-24, 25-18, 25-22 to take home the 3-1 victory.
Kiersten Schilling had 12 kills and sophomore Alexis Gil-Urias had 12 assists.
“San Simon has a very good team,” the coach said. “It was back-and-forth until the momentum changed for us in the second, third and fourth sets to win.”
The Yellow Jackets hosted the Benson Bobcats Tuesday, Oct. 12; they will host the Bisbee Pumas Thursday, Oct. 14. Both are 2A East Regional games. On Friday and Saturday, Oct. 15-16, they will be traveling to Marana to compete in the Lion’s Den Volleyball Invitational.
