TOMBSTONE — The Tombstone Yellow Jackets volleyball team had a tough week, falling to St. David, Bisbee and Sahuarita Walden Grove to put their season record at 4-6.
On Saturday, Sept. 25, the Yellow Jackets hosted the Walden Grove Red Wolves of the 4A Gila Region. The Jackets came out strong, winning the first game 25-15. The Red Wolves won the second, 25-18, and Tombstone prevailed in the third, 25-15. A tie-breaker was needed when Walden Grove won the fourth game, 25-22. The Wolves won the tie-breaker 15-9.
Leading the Jackets were Senior Kiersten Schilling with seven kills, freshman Julia Schilling with five kills, junior Arceli Blackwell with five service aces and sophomore Alexis Gil-Urias with 15 assists.
“I was impressed that our kids played so hard,” Tombstone coach Dan Romero said. “They were hustling and diving – these were good games to watch.”
On Wednesday, Sept. 22, Tombstone traveled to Bisbee to open 2A East Region play. The Jackets were down 0-2 (25-13, 25-23) going into the third game and came back with a 25-17 win. The Pumas, however, took control, winning the fourth game 25-14.
Leading the Jackets were Kiersten Schilling with 15 kills, Julia Shilling with six kills, Gil-Urias with five kills and 18 assists and sophomore Hanna Humphrey with 11 assists.
“We were missing two starters so we had some of our young kids playing,” Romero said. “They played well for stepping in at the last minute.”
On Tuesday, Sept. 21, the Jackets traveled to St. David to meet the Tigers of the 1A South Region. The Tigers took the first game 25-21 and the Jackets won the next 25-19. The Tigers took the next two games 25-21 and 25-20 to defeat the Jackets 3-1.
Leading the Jackets were Kiersten Schilling with five kills and Gil-Urias with seven assists.
“We’re right there,” Romero said. “We just have to find a way to close the last five points in the games.”
Tombstone will travel to Willcox on Thursday, Sept. 30, to take on the Cowgirls in 2A Regio action and will host the San Simon Longhorns on Friday, Oct. 1.
