TOMBSTONE — The Tombstone Yellow Jackets volleyball team has competed in two games and one tournament, and is 1-1 in regular season action and 2-3 in tournament play.
The Yellow Jackets competed in the Tucson Flowing Wells Invitational on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 10-11. The first day the Jackets went 2-1, defeating the Douglas Bulldogs 2-0 and the Rio Rico Hawks 2-0 while falling to the Marana Mountain View Mountain Lions 2-0. Their success on Friday put them into Saturday’s gold tournament bracket. Saturday’s competition had the Jackets falling to the Flowing Wells Caballeros and the Sahuarita Mustangs by identical scores of 2-0.
“Our players were a little nervous at first,” Tombstone coach Dan Romero said. “It’s good to be able to get rid of the early-season jitters in a tournament. We did pass, set, and hit well. We still need to work on communication, coverage, and backing each other up on both the front and back rows.”
On Wednesday, Sept. 8, the Jackets traveled to Chandler to take on the Chandler Prep Titans of the 2A Valley Region for their second game of the season.
The Jackets fell 3-0 by scores of 25-8, 25-9 and 25-6.
On Tuesday, Aug. 31, Tombstone traveled to Tucson to face the San Miguel Vipers of the 2A South Region. The Jackets won, defeating the Vipers 3-0 (25-9, 25-11, 25-12).
The games have given Romero an insight into what he and his team need to work on.
“We need to learn to battle back better,” he said. We need to be more consistent serving as individuals and as a team; and we need to have better coverage movement. We’ve seen a lot of good servers in the Flowing Wells tournament. It’s good to experience and learn from a lot of different styles.”
The Jackets hosted the Valley Union Blue Devils of the 1A South region on Tuesday, Sept. 14 (results were not available at press time). They travel to Tucson Santa Rita to take on the Eagles of the 2A South Region on Thursday, Sept. 16, and they host the Patagonia Lobos of the 1A South Region on Friday, Sept. 17.
