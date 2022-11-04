TOMBSTONE − The Tombstone Yellow Jackets volleyball team, who are still celebrating its first regional championship since 1986 learned this past Wednesday morning who and when they will be playing Friday, Nov. 4.in the 2A state tournament.
Tombstone, 17-1 overall, 12-0 in conference and region, will face the 10th seeded St. John’s Redskins, 2A North champions who are 15-2 overall, 12-0 in conference, 12-0 in region, Friday at 3 p.m. in the first round of the state playoffs which are being played at Glendale’s Shadow Mountain Ridge High School in Glendale.
The winner of this match will turn around and play again at 7 p.m. against the winner of the 11th seed Gilbert Classical versus the two seed Chandler Prep in the state quarterfinals.
At practice Wednesday Tombstone’s volleyball coach Dan Romero admitted he was disappointed by his teams seeding and thought they would get a higher seed and play earlier in the day.
The Yellow Jackets left Tombstone after school Thursday and spent the night in Phoenix. Check out of the hotel is normally around 11 a.m. which means Romero needs to find something for his team to do and yet remain focused until warmups begin.
“We thought we’d be playing at 1 p.m. and not at 3 and then again at 7 p.m. should we win,” he said. “So now we have to reevaluate where we’re going to eat a light lunch instead of having a continental breakfast and going to play at 1 p.m. Now we have to fill that gap until it’s time for us to warmup.”
Romero says his team is excited to go to state and looking forward to the competition.
The coach said he does not know a whole lot about St. Johns but knows some of the teams in his region played them earlier in the season so he is planning on talking to them about what to expect from the Redskins.
Romero expects his team to have some nerves when they take the court and is hopeful it is something they can quickly overcome and play like he knows they can play.
“It’s been a long week; it can’t get here soon enough,” he said. “We all know once you get into this tournament anything can happen. So hopefully we go in with a positive attitude and get ready to play and hopefully we come out on top.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.