Tombstone volleyball gearing up for 2A state tournament Friday

Tombstone's Julia Schilling returns a serve in practice Wednesday as the Yellow Jackets continue preparations for the 2A state tournament which begins Friday.

 Bruce Whetten Herald/Review

TOMBSTONE − The Tombstone Yellow Jackets volleyball team, who are still celebrating its first regional championship since 1986 learned this past Wednesday morning who and when they will be playing Friday, Nov. 4.in the 2A state tournament.

Tombstone, 17-1 overall, 12-0 in conference and region, will face the 10th seeded St. John’s Redskins, 2A North champions who are 15-2 overall, 12-0 in conference, 12-0 in region, Friday at 3 p.m. in the first round of the state playoffs which are being played at Glendale’s Shadow Mountain Ridge High School in Glendale.

