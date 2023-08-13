TOMBSTONE − What happens when you win your first region championship in more than 30 years?
You see increased awareness in your program and more players wanting to participate.
That’s what Tombstone High School volleyball coach Dan Romero is experiencing.
Last year he had about 30 players try out for his team. This year that number is close to 45.
Romero, last year’s Herald/Review Best of Preps Coach of the Year, has been teaching at Tombstone for 30 years and coaching volleyball 22 of those years. He says he plans on keeping about 26 players this season.
“I was more than surprised (to have this many girls out),” Romero said. “I was shocked. The turnout was great. There are quite a few good-looking freshmen out, which was good to see as well.”
Romero said the numbers show him the state of volleyball in Tombstone is alive and well.
Tryouts are underway and will continue through Tuesday, Aug. 15, when final cuts will be made.
Tombstone won the 2A East Region last year for the first time since 1985, at one point winning 17 straight matches. The Yellow Jackets went unbeaten in region and conference play, which included season sweeps of Benson, Bisbee, Pima and Willcox. The Yellow Jackets lost their first match of the season and their first-round state playoff match with St. John’s, which later played for the state championship.
Tombstone lost just two seniors,, Araceli Blackwell and Kirsten Schilling.
Romero said several of the returners have showed significant improvement in their performance.
Briella Schuller, who played little last year on varsity, has really increased her vertical (jump),” he said. “She’s been doing very well hitting outside, which is one of the positions we need to fill. It was good to see her vertical has increased. By how much I don’t know yet. We’ll test them next Friday.”
Romero said McKenzie Mazzanti has shown significant improvement as an outside hitter.
“Now I have to fill the void of the middle area,” he said. “If I can do that, I think we’re going to be OK.”
The Yellow Jackets are scheduled to open the season Friday, Aug. 25, at St. David, which gave them their first loss last season.
That is the same night as Tombstone’s football opener at home.
Romero would like to see the game changed to a different day, if possible, he said.
“St. David is always a competitive squad,” he said. “Once you play somebody like that you have a better idea of where your team is at. They have no weaknesses. They’re always up there in the 1A level. It’s a great opener.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.