After competing in the Lion’s Den Invitational at Marana Mountain View High School this past weekend, the Tombstone Yellow Jackets volleyball team was back in Tucson Monday where it swept Santa Rita High School in three straight sets.
Scores from the match were 25-9, 25-9, 25-5.
The win keeps the Yellow Jackets, 13-1 overall, 8-0 in conference and region on top of the 2A East Region going into a major road match Wednesday at Morenci.
Seniors Arceli Blackwell and Kiersten Schilling and sophomore Julia Schilling had 24 of Tombstone’s 30 kills this match.
Blackwell had 16 aces, Kiersten Schilling five and Hannah Humphrey three.
Amiah Kieft had seven digs, Blackwell five and Mackenzie Meinhardt and Kiersten Schilling each had three.
On Friday and Saturday Oct. 14-15 the 2A Yellow Jackets were competing against 4A and 5A schools at the Lion’s Den Volleyball Tournament where Julia Schilling made the all-tournament team.
“The first day we beat Vista Grande 25-16, 25-21, and Catalina 25-17, 25-7,” Tombstone’s coach Dan Romero said. “We lost to Mountain View 13-25, 19-25. and lost a close one to Empire 23-25, 25-20, 9-15. The second day, we lost to Buena to start the day 21-25, 20-25. Then we beat Desert View, 25-17, 25-18. Finally, we lost our last game to Pueblo 25-16, 18-25, 11-15.
“It was good to face some teams that had tall girls (6’3”, 6’4”), our middles played them well but at times were blocked,” he said. “Julia Schilling made the all-tournament team. She was very surprised to beat her sister out. I told her that she performed well against the tall girls. We were without our libero; however, Briella Schuller stepped in and did a great job for us. In fact, she only missed one serve for us during the tournament and passed the ball well. Most importantly, we had no injuries, just a few bumps and bruises. Hopefully, we will be able to finish the rest of the season strong.”
Following a road game to Morenci on Wednesday the Yellow Jackets will host Willcox on Thursday at 6 p.m. in the Tombstone High School gym.
