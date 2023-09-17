The Tombstone Yellow Jackets volleyball team won back-to-back matches last week, improving to 3-4 overall, 2-0 in the 2A East Region.
On Thursday, Tombstone beat Pima 3-1 at Herman Fischer Gym at THS. Tombstone won the first set 25-20, lost the second 25-14, won the third 25-23 and took the fourth 25-16.
“This was a huge win for us,” Tombstone coach Dan Romero. “We had some big serves. During game four to close it off McKenzie Mazzanti hit seven consecutive serves that put us up 24-16.
“ She had a good one. In the first game Hannah Humphrey had a great serving game. She hit about seven or eight points that gave us a good cushion to stay up. We struggled with our serving in the second, which we lost. We came back in games three and four.”
Romero said the difference was in the back row, where several of his players made some impressive digs.
“I thought some of them were going to hit the floor but they didn’t,” he said. “These girls dug well. Pima made some powerful hits that we were able to keep in play.”
McKenzie Mazzanti led Tombstone with six kills and seven aces. Briella Schuller had five kills and seven digs.
Hannah Humphrey had three aces. Amiah Kieft had six digs, Julie Jacquay five digs and Rachel Thursby and Isabella Lopez each had four digs.
On Tuesday, Sept. 12, the Yellow Jackets were in Bisbee where they swept the Pumas 25-9, 25-17 and 25-18.
Mazzanti led Tombstone with six kills. Rhiley Hanson chipped in five kills, three aces and two blocks. Humphrey led the Yellow Jackets with seven aces.
Jacquay, Thursby and Schuller each had three digs.
Bisbee’s stats were not available.
Tombstone has three matches this week, beginning with a road match Monday in Tucson at Palo Verde. On Tuesday the Yellow Jackets will host Willcox and on Thursday, Sept. 21, Tombstone returns to Tucson for a match at Santa Rita.
