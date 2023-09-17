The Tombstone Yellow Jackets volleyball team won back-to-back matches last week, improving to 3-4 overall, 2-0 in the 2A East Region.

On Thursday, Tombstone beat Pima 3-1 at Herman Fischer Gym at THS. Tombstone won the first set 25-20, lost the second 25-14, won the third 25-23 and took the fourth 25-16.

