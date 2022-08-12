TOMBSTONE − Tryouts for the Tombstone High School volleyball team wrap up Friday, at which time head coach Dan Romero will know who he will have on his roster for the upcoming season.
Romero, who has been teaching at Tombstone for 29 years, coaching volleyball 21 of those years, says he has more than 35 girls trying out for the team. He plans on keeping 26.
“I guess that’s a good thing to have,” Romero said of the high numbers. “It’s showing me the interest these girls have in playing volleyball. It’s been a challenge keeping those kids spread out as much as possible in that gym while we run drills. You have to be very creative.”
Romero says there was one year he had more than 40 girls try out but that was several years ago. This year’s numbers are the highest he’s had since then.
“One of the things I’m looking for this year is our hustle,” Romero said. “I want to improve our foot speed a little more. You play those teams down in the Valley and they set the ball so quick. We have to be prepared to shift and move, so quickness is the first thing we’re looking for.”
Tombstone finished 8-10 overall last year, 5-8 in conference, 3-7 in 2A East Region.
Romero believes the talent is available to improve on that record, it’s just a matter of finding the right players.
“The talent is here,” he said. “I see it.”
Romero says he’s been blessed over the years to have some good player, one of those being senior Kiersten Schilling, who made varsity as a freshman.
“It’s kids like that who make you come back,” he said. “Arceli Blackwell is our other senior we have coming back. We have just two seniors that are returning. We have several juniors, one of those being Hannah Humphrey, who will probably be our setter for us. We have Mackenzie Meinhart as well. We have a sophomore that’s coming back, Amiah Kieft, that was our libero as a freshman. I can’t say enough about the kids, they have been really good.”
Tombstone kicks off its season Aug. 30 with a home match versus St. David. On Sept. 1 the Yellow Jackets will host San Simon.
Romero is excited about the season.
“I’m anxious to see how we perform this season,” he said. “Our conference is always tough so it will be interesting to see how we match up with teams this year.”
The Yellow Jackets are scheduled to scrimmage Valley Union Monday, Aug. 11, at 4 p.m. at Tombstone, giving Romero an idea right away of where the players are at as the season opener gets closer.
