TOMBSTONE − Tryouts for the Tombstone High School volleyball team wrap up Friday, at which time head coach Dan Romero will know who he will have on his roster for the upcoming season.

Romero, who has been teaching at Tombstone for 29 years, coaching volleyball 21 of those years, says he has more than 35 girls trying out for the team. He plans on keeping 26.

