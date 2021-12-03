DOUGLAS — Wrestlers from Tombstone and Willcox high schools were at Douglas High School Wednesday competing in a five-team multiple match which included host Douglas, Sahuarita Walden Grove and Tucson St. Augustine.
For Tombstone and Douglas this was the season opener. Willcox had its season opener Nov. 29 when it hosted Thatcher and Valley Union.
Walden Grove went 4-0 at the multiple; Willcox 3-1, its lone loss to Walden Grove. Douglas and Tombstone were 2-2 and St. Augustine, which showed up with just three wrestlers, went 0-4.
Tombstone coach Kevin Torres liked what he saw from his wrestlers.
“We had a nice opening round against Douglas,” he said. “We lost 42-36 but we beat them 5-3 man to man but had to forfeit four weights. I was real pleased with that. I have almost all freshmen and sophomores so the second round against Walden Grove we were just outmatched against older kids. The third round against Willcox I think we could have performed better but they were out of gas.”
Torres is hoping that third-round performance will serve as a motivator that his wrestlers need to work on conditioning and work harder in practice.
“Getting them out on the mat tonight was good because it showed them that they need that air,” he said. “They need to push harder during the running.”
Torres said TJ Wright, wrestling at 126 pounds, had a good multiple, going 3-1. Dakota Estrada, at 144, also wrestled well as did heavyweight Diego Nunez, both having good individual performances while struggling against Walden Grove.
“This was a good opener for us, especially for my freshmen who have never been on the mat before,” he said. “I’m hoping it will open their eyes as to what they need to work on.”
Next up for the Yellow Jackets is the Digger O’Dell “Heart of a Champion” Tournament this weekend at Pima High School.
Torres says he’s not so much looking for medals this weekend but individual improvement.
“It’s still early in the season and most coaches want to get the work in and get their lungs going,” he said. “This is where they learn, out on the mat. I was very pleasantly surprised today. These kids worked hard, especially early on against Douglas.”
Willcox coach Patrick Macumber said it was a positive multiple for his team.
“It was good going up against Walden Grove,” he said. “That was some good competition for us. These early season matches let you know what you need to work on.”
Macumber said he had good performances from Ayden Fimbres at 126 pounds and heavyweight Jayden Wilson.
“He’s a brand new wrestler who is actually 215 but was wrestling at heavyweight,” Macumber said. “He had a couple of pins in his first outing.”
According to the coach, his son, Kash Macumber, went 3-1 at 157, losing to the wrestler from Walden Grove; Ed Tingle at 190 and Travis Larson at 215 both went 4-0 on the day. Evan Truschke at 165 also had some good matches.
Willcox will also be at the Pima tournament this weekend and Macumber is looking for his wrestlers to medal and get on the awards stand.
“We are a really young team; just one returning senior,” he said. “We have a lot of freshmen and sophomores. I see a lot of potential but we need to iron some things out so we can compete against teams like Walden Grove.”
Douglas coach Richard Ross said he expected some good things from his wrestlers going into the multiple.
“We have a lot of first-year wrestlers who have never wrestled before,” he said. “This was their first time on the mat and they did a good job. We need to work on some conditioning and some of our movements.”
Ross said Albert Ambriz had a good multiple at 120, as did Alessandro Torres at 165, Damian Aguilar at 150 and heavyweight Oscar Torres.
The Bulldogs are also headed to Pima this weekend. Ross said his team is going into the tournament with open minds.
All three teams will return to Douglas Dec. 10-11 for the 42nd Annual Tim Brown Invitational.
“We have 12 teams for sure coming in,” Ross said. “We had some teams back out because of COVID but that’s OK. The Texas teams won’t be here this year.”
Ross said real-time results will be posted on trackwrestling.com
