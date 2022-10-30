TOMBSTONE — There was reason to celebrate Friday night in Tombstone as the Yellow Jackets football team snapped a three-game losing streak and beat Chandler Prep 40-32 on Senior Night for the Yellow Jackets’ lone senior, Isaac Villalobos.

Tombstone’s two first-quarter scores came via a blocked punt by DJ Elias and a fumble recovery scoop and score by Brandon Downing for a 13-0 lead.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments