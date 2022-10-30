TOMBSTONE — There was reason to celebrate Friday night in Tombstone as the Yellow Jackets football team snapped a three-game losing streak and beat Chandler Prep 40-32 on Senior Night for the Yellow Jackets’ lone senior, Isaac Villalobos.
Tombstone’s two first-quarter scores came via a blocked punt by DJ Elias and a fumble recovery scoop and score by Brandon Downing for a 13-0 lead.
Elias’ TD run in the second quarter gave Tombstone a 19-0 lead.
Chandler Prep scored just before halftime, making the score 19-7.
The Yellow Jackets came out flat in the third quarter and gave up back-to-back scores to Chandler Prep, which rallied for a 20-19 lead.
The Titans scored again, increasing their lead to 26-19.
Elias got Tombstone back on track in the fourth quarter, scoring twice and handing the ball off to Sebastian Jones, who scored on a 55-yard run.
Elias finished the game with 81 yards passing, 49 yards rushing, three touchdowns and an extra point carry. Jones had 70 yards rushing with a TD, Brendyn Downing had 68 yards receiving and a fumble recovery for a TD, Jmiah Wallis had 73 yards rushing and Malachi Keller had a fumble recovery for a TD.
Logan Stevens had eight tackles and two pass break ups and Andrew Griesemer had seven tackles.
“We had our ups and downs through the season,” Tombstone coach Dominik Bonilla said. “We knew going into the game we weren’t going to the playoffs. I told the kids let’s do everything in our power to end the season on a high note.
“We knew Chandler Prep was a good team. We had an ugly third quarter with a lot of penalties and turnovers but the way our kids battled through adversity and responded in the fourth quarter and showed that fight, I was super proud with that. It was extremely pleasing to see us bounce back from that adversity and pull out a close win.”
Bonilla said it came down to the fact that Elias, a sophomore, put the team on his back and led them to the win.
“In the fourth quarter I told him to go out there and find a way to get us back into this game,” he said. “He ended up having two rushing touchdowns that quarter. He was a huge presence offensively.”
Bonilla said without Stevens on defense it would have been a different ball game.
“He was a ball hog; had multiple pass break ups, big tackles for loss, he was all over the field on defense,” Bonilla said. “It was good to end the season on a winning note. We doubled our win total from last year and we’re getting everybody back. We’re losing just one senior, so we know what we’re going to have next year, and honestly, I believe we’re going to be a team to look out for.”
Tombstone finishes 4-6 overall, 4-5 in conference, 1-3 in region play.
